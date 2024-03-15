Chiefs sign Marquise Brown: How the former Cardinals speedster fits into Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City offense

Back to back super bowl The champion Kansas City Chiefs have three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

Their presence alone automatically gives the Chiefs a solid passing game. However, their wide receiver group is a different story. In 2023, their receiver position group led theNFLin falls (28) and fall rate (12%), according to SportRadar. So even though it doesn't have much salary room after re-signing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, Kansas City is signing 2019 first-round wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

NFL media first reported the terms of the Chief's new contract and Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports' top NFL insider confirmed the details. Brown himself also co-signed the news, tweeting “Blessed beyond measure…Chiefs Kingdom let's rock.”

Mahomes also co-signed the acquisition by simply posting a smiling emoji.

Brown, who turns 27 on June 4, had 118 catches, 1,283 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 26 games with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded by the Baltimore Ravens, who selected with the 25th overall pick in 2019. Last season, two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's pass catches in 2021 remain his career highs as he produced career highs in catches (91) and receiving yards (1,008) to go along with 6 receiving touchdowns.

Some of his struggles with Arizona can be attributed to not having as many opportunities to catch passes from his college quarterback and Cardinals Pro Bowler Kyler Murray. Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season, and he did not return to action until Week 10 of the 2023 season.

Brown's best attribute is his speed and the vertical threat downfield that that speed provides. Alongside emerging Rashee Rice and Kelce, Mahomes now has three better, even stronger options to choose from in 2024 as Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson have all taken turns with varying degrees of success throughout the season. Now, the deep ball can return to Mahomes and the Chiefs' arsenal for the first time since they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.