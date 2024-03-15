Actor Simu Liu Saved the Cutest Dog While Filming His New Movie





Simu Liu, starring in a new film released Friday titled Arthur the Kingbrought home the best memory of shooting the film in the Dominican Republic three years ago. Her adorable rescue dog Chopa. People magazine has an exclusive with the actor (and our favorite Ken from The Barbie Movie) Or Liu explains how he was able to adopt Chopa from another country. Liu had asked to take Chopa in and after a few days he said, “I don't think I will ever be separated from her again.” “I was pretty much going through this while we were filming these scenes. We were trying to fill out all the paperwork and I feel like I was filling out the same forms over and over again. It was just a very, very difficult task and process. arduous,” says Liu. “She missed her connecting flight and I found out in the air, between my flight from Miami to Los Angeles, that she hadn't gotten on the plane.” Related: Actor Joey King Says Adopting His Shelter Dogs 'Gave Him a Purpose in Life' Chopa finally reunited with his new father and he goes on to talk about his new life. “On set, she’s a great trailer dog and she loves people,” says Liu, who also moved into a new house a few years ago. “A lot of the house is really just for Chopa. She probably uses more furniture than I do, and she's a big homebody. She definitely lives the princess life.” Awwww! There is nothing better than a very handsome man expressing his love for his pet. As my grandmother always said, “You can tell a lot about a man and the way he treats animals.” Liu shared this Instagram post about his new film about two weeks ago. See it original article to see the embedded media. The message reads in part: “WWe spent three months in the Dominican Republic hiking, trekking, climbing, biking and kayaking to make this film and it's all there on screen. it will make you want to run ten miles and then hug your pets as tight as possible. It is based on the true story of an adventure racing team who encounters a stray dog ​​midway through an intense race, and is a love letter to everything from the strength of the human spirit to the indissoluble bond that we share with our four-legged companions. I promise it’ll be a good time!” Will it make you want to cuddle your pets? I know what movie I'm going to see this weekend! Toiletking for more PetHelpful updates? follow us on Youtube for more entertaining videos. Or share your own adorable pet by submit a videoand sign up for our newsletter for the latest pet updates and tips.

