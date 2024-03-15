Squid Game actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment and sentenced to 8 months in prison

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the popular Netflix series, was found guilty of sexual harassment on Friday. O Yeong-su, the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for best supporting actor on television for his portrayal of the elderly character Oh II-nam, was sentenced to 8 months in prison.

According to AFP reports, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O Yeong-su to eight months in prison. O Yeong-su was also suspended for two years.

In addition, the South Korean court ordered O Yeong-su to participate in a sexual violence treatment program for 40 hours, the AFP report added.

The 79-year-old actor played the role of a seemingly vulnerable old man in the first season of Netflix's hit dystopian thriller Squid Game.

O Yeong-su was charged with two counts of sexual harassment. Notably, in 2017, he denied these accusations.

The victim's own accounts of the assault and her claims are “consistent…and appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing it,” Judge Jeong Yeon-ju said, according to the court.

The incidents took place while O was staying in a rural area for a theater performance in 2017, respectively on a walking path and in front of the victim's residence, according to the Suwon District Court, reports AFP.

O was charged in 2022 without custody for sexually assaulting a woman, who has not been identified, on two occasions.

As he left court, O told reporters he planned to appeal the decision. He has seven days to appeal, failing which the decision will be upheld.

“Squid Game,” a series that depicts a dark world in which marginalized individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games, quickly gained immense popularity on Netflix.

Less than four weeks after its 2021 release, it attracted an impressive 111 million viewers.

The series' success amplified South Korea's increasingly outsized influence on global popular culture, following the global fame gained by the likes of K-pop band BTS and the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

Several men in the South Korean film industry, including the late filmmaker Kim Ki-duk and actor Cho Jae-hyun, have faced sexual assault allegations. Additionally, the industry is also accused of being callous, as an increasing number of artists have committed suicide in recent years.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Mar 15, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

