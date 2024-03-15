The Harlem Renaissance was not limited to nightclubs. It was about ideas.

NEW YORK Two women look directly at the viewer with such intensity that one barely notices what has just interested them, perhaps moments before the artist captures their image. The young woman on the right is holding an open book while the figure on the left places her hand on her chin, as if she had just carefully studied the page in front of her.

The 1925 painting, Two Public School Teachers, is by Winold Reiss, a white German artist who immigrated to the United States in 1913 and became one of the leading portrait painters of the Harlem Renaissance. The Met is showing half a dozen works by Reiss in The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism, a landmark exhibition largely devoted to portraiture.

Reiss's Two Public School Teachers was, like many of his paintings, controversial. It was exhibited at an exhibition of Reiss's work in 1925 and became the center of strong feelings. At a public meeting discussing the exhibition and Reiss's art, one man reportedly said, “If he met these two professors in the street, he would be afraid of them.”

Watch it for as long as you like: it's hard to imagine its path to man's feelings. There is nothing scary about these two women, and the comment about their fear striking a passerby was probably made by a black viewer. What he apparently feared was that they would scare white people or present a vision of Harlem that would confirm white prejudices. Thus, the painting perfectly depicts an idea which is at the heart of the exhibition, organized by Denise Murrell: double consciousness.

WEB Du Bois, represented in the exhibition by another portrait by Reiss, placed this idea at the heart of thinking about African-American identity in his 1903 work, The Souls of Black Folk: It's a Peculiar Sensation , this double consciousness, this feeling of always looking. looking at ourselves through the eyes of others, measuring our soul against the yardstick of the world which looks at us with amused contempt and pity. We always feel his duality, an American, a Black; two souls, two thoughts, two irreconcilable efforts.

Reiss's painting uses two women seated close together to suggest the duality of consciousness, but it also seems to imagine a way out of this painful trap of self-consciousness and masking. The book the women are reading, whose contents they will pass on to their students, is effectively blank, with a large square of empty space and only a few vague suggestions of characters, or perhaps the empty lines of another piece of music. to write. writing. This void may represent the fear that the young women may have instilled in white people, or it could represent new, unwritten narratives and ideas that they will add to the reservoir of the world.

The word new is also at the heart of the exhibition, which not only captures a vivid sense of cultural flourishing in Harlem between World War I and World War II, but also traces the ideological fault lines that dominated much of the discourse over this period. The word appears in the title of Alain Lockes' anthology, The New Negro: An Interpretation, and it comes up in myriad conversations about a new identity or a new consciousness emerging among blacks who had emigrated to northern cities, including in Harlem in New York. .

This aggregation of talent, energy, and audience created what felt like a moment of rupture and renewal, a chance to reinvent black life and black consciousness, to escape the self-imprisoning consciousness anatomized by Du Wood and the even more debilitating quietude and accommodation advocated by Booker T. Washington, who belonged to an earlier generation of black leaders.

How new must the art that represents this moment of renewal be? Should he turn to the new artistic modernism ascendant in Europe and increasingly in New York? Or did the times demand new ideas, but presented in proven and widely popular aesthetic styles and media? The debate was not a private conversation between artists, but a public and often painful conversation that caused division between old black elites and new black artists, critics, and advocates.

As with so many stylistic arguments, it is difficult to understand the force and power of the debate from our current perspective. A traditional 1944 portrait of Marian Anderson by Laura Wheeler Waring, whose style tended to be formal and conservative, is monumental and magnificent, as if her sheer force of presence summons the landscape, seen in a corner of a painting at inside the table. But among the highlights of this exhibition is a gallery of large-scale paintings by Aaron Douglas, pastel-colored, flattened and stylized images that refashion a heroic narrative of the history and efforts of African Americans. Anderson's traditional portraiture and Douglas's modernist visions are striking and moving.

At the time, however, one could have made reductionist arguments about the two ways of making art. Ideas and story seem to come out of traditional portraiture, which captures psychology and physical presence, and real people do not seem to exist in art that stylizes and summarizes familiar realities. There is perhaps an allusion to both critics in Palmer Haydens's Fetish and Flowers, 1932-1933. It is a still life, as conventional a form as any in the artistic canon, but it includes a Fang reliquary mask alongside the standard bouquet of flowers. The wooden sculpture's mask-like face is wide-eyed and seems a little shocked to find itself in the same image with an eruption of flowers. Another detail adds to the mix of humor and intensity: an ashtray with a half-smoked cigarette, with a glowing glow because it was recently brought to the lips of the person whose absence it records. It is a still life, but one loaded with both ideas about the idealized origins of African-American art and the simultaneous presence and absence of the painter's body and mind.

Artists and critics animated by the new spirit could differ stylistically, and Du Bois and Locke differed profoundly on the purpose of art. The first embraced its propagandistic value, its power to shape identity and public opinion. The latter argued for an art that transcended mere advertising or advocacy for black people in favor of a creativity born organically and authentically from the new spirit, engaged with the world and ready to represent it with unabashed honesty. fault.

Looking at contemporary art today, it is not easy to discern a winner in this debate. But what is remarkable about the artists presented at the Met is their courage. In another painting by Hayden which still shocks, Nous Quatre Paris, the artist embraces and accentuates the caricature and stereotypes of the African physiognomy. But using stereotypes and caricatures does not mean adopting them, and Hayden could be saying several things: This is not how I see myself, but how you see me; your stereotypes are obviously ridiculous; by using them, I dismantle their power. It was also a painting made in France, where many black Americans found refuge from American racism, and even from French racial condescension and colonial attitudes.

Courage and honesty are a little more complex when it comes to assessing exposure. Nowhere in the wall texts is there any mention of Harlem on My Mind: The Cultural Capital of Black America, 1900-1968, an infamous 1969 Met exhibition that neglected to include works by black artists. (It's discussed in the exhibition catalog.) This exhibition was one of the first and most important cultural battles within the museum sector that continues to this day. While the new exhibition addresses the errors, omissions and blatant erasure of the previous one, failing to mention this ugly precedent constitutes a different kind of erasure, and an inexcusable one.

But the broader choices and conservation are exemplary. The Harlem Renaissance was a moment of volatile creativity that released both joy and pain; the soundtrack was jazz which, if listened to with even the most fitful attention, is music that captures both exuberance and alienation. There was an undercurrent of elitism among many of the movement's leaders, a sense that the equality they sought would only be fully realized when white and black intellectual and creative leaders were in regular communion. The exhibition does not shy away from these realities.

In 1926, Langston Hughes made a call for clarity and honesty: “We, the young black artists who are creating, now intend to express our dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are happy, so are we. If it doesn't, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly too.

Frequently, throughout the show, you see this call answered, not through self-tearing critiques or internalized double consciousness, but through moments of arresting transcendence, as if the act of seeing oneself were fundamental to the creation of identity. Often it's in self-portraits, including a haunting 1941 watercolor, all in shades of blue, by Samuel Joseph Brown Jr. Sometimes it's in portraits of others, particularly Beauford's 1941 Dark Rapture Delaney (James Baldwin), in which the gay American author is depicted so saturated with color that the chromatic energy becomes a metaphor for the free spirit.

Finally, Harlem Renaissance also highlights the racial openness common to many of the movement's major figures, which inspired and engaged people of all racial backgrounds in the United States and abroad. There were essential figures, like Reiss, who was white; and sustained dialogue took place between white and black artists, including across the Atlantic Ocean. Removing the works of Matisse, Soutine, and Munch would have made more room for works by black artists, but it would have erased an important historical moment from this narrative.

Murrell, the exhibition's curator, opened entirely new avenues of study when she mounted an exhibition in 2018 called Posing Modernity: The Black Model From Manet and Matisse to Today, which elevated the often anonymous black figures found in 19th century painting to the rank of subject of study. and interest. This exhibition also opens new doors to study, most notably with his final work, Romare Beardens 1971 The Block, a room-sized collage painted on Masonite depicting a street like those found in Harlem.

The Harlem Renaissance was an urban phenomenon, and its leaders were clearly aware that the city was a place of creative exchange. Now I'd like to know how Locke and Du Bois were read outside of that context, and what kind of art was made by artists working away from Harlem. And cities change and evolve, and by the time Bearden did his work, the word urban was becoming a pejorative among too many Americans. The story of the Harlem Renaissance didn't end with World War II, and while this show alludes to how it was treated during the civil rights era, it could be its own show, highly anticipated.