Abbe Land Honored at Hollywood NOW HERstory Awards for Women's History Month





Former West Hollywood Mayor and Council Member Abbe Land Honored at 8th Annual Hollywood NOW HERstory Awards and reception on Wednesday, March 13, for significant contributions to the community and pioneering efforts in various social justice issues. In honor of Women's History Month, Hollywood NOW hosts the HERstory Awards and Reception each March to celebrate the achievements of women in the community. The event, held in the WeHo Library Community Meeting Room, highlighted Land's landmark career as a strong advocate for women's rights, LGBTQ rights, affordable housing, access to health care and civil liberties. Initially drawn to West Hollywood in the late 1970s with dreams of becoming an actress, Land turned to activism, particularly after experiencing housing instability and joining the Coalition for Economic Survival. Her involvement in the campaign to create the city of West Hollywood led to her election to the City Council in 1986, where she served several terms and was elected mayor five times. During his tenure, Land championed progressive policies on rent control, affordable housing, and women's issues, shaping the city's inclusive character. She also played a crucial role in the city's response to the AIDS crisis, highlighting societal bias and lack of immediate action. Beyond politics, Land has held leadership positions at nonprofit organizations such as The Trevor Project and the Saban Community Clinic, emphasizing his commitment to mission-driven work. His consulting firm continues to support nonprofit organizations in strategic planning and management. Recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson, Land's legacy was celebrated at the HERstory Awards, recognizing his transformative influence in West Hollywood and beyond. Alisa Williams, director of policy development and program implementation for the county's Women and Girls Initiative, praised Land's leadership, highlighting her lasting impact on progress on gender equity . Michael Ferrara, former executive director of the AIDS Monument Foundation, was also among the speakers congratulating Land on her recognition. In accepting the award, Land expressed gratitude, reflected on her early work in support of women's rights, and emphasized the continued need for activism and progress. Hollywood NOW, a chapter of the National Organization for Women, hosts events such as the HERstory Awards to recognize women's achievements and advocate for gender equality in the Los Angeles area and in the entertainment industry in through various initiatives and legislative support. Photos courtesy of Catherine Eng (click to enlarge).

