Dress up like a Bollywood star for Holi! Steal the look of iconic songs





Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, transcends barriers of caste, creed and community, embodying the spirit of unity and diversity. It is a jubilant celebration of life, love and joy, embraced by people from all walks of life. This annual extravaganza has not only won hearts but has also found its way onto the silver screen, with Bollywood producing some of its most iconic tracks dedicated to the festival of colors.

For those looking for Holi sartorial inspiration, Bollywood serves as the ultimate style guide, offering a plethora of fashion cues from its memorable Holi-themed numbers.

Let's take a journey through some of Bollywood's most famous Holi moments and get inspiration for this year's festivities. Ranveer Singh in “Ram-Leela” Embrace traditional Rajasthani charm with a dhoti paired with a blue Badhani shirt, as seen by Ranveer Singh. Spruce up the look with an open Kedia Kurta and Chelsea boots for a contemporary touch.

Image courtesy: Bruna Bellini/Pinterest Deepika Padukone in “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” For those who lean towards comfort without compromising on style, take inspiration from Deepika Padukones' ensemble in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Opt for denim shorts paired with a bright red shirt to make a statement amid the festivities. Varun Dhawan in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' Rock the layered look like Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Start with a half-sleeve cropped kurta layered with a cool bandi or vest for added style. Image courtesy: Mimi/Pinterest Priyanka Chopra in “Waqt” For a touch of elegance, emulate Priyanka Chopras' chic pale pink ensemble from Waqt. Whether it's a family get-together or a big Holi event, this sophisticated outfit ensures you're dressed to impress. Dhanush to Raanjhana Challenge traditional gender norms by draping scarves and dupattas like Dhanush did in Raanjhana. Pair a plain shirt and pants with a vibrant chunni for a bold and impactful look. Alia Bhatt in “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya” Liven up the festivities with Alia Bhatts (Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Check Out Her Staggering Net Worth, Possessions & More), Bright Yellow Lehenga from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. This cheerful ensemble exuded the joyful spirit of Holi and is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Ranbir Kapoor in “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” Keep it effortlessly cool like Ranbir Kapoor (5 Lesser-Known Facts About Ranbir Kapoor Every Fan Should Be Aware of) in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. Opt for a casual ensemble of a checkered shirt, jeans and a bandana for a casual yet stylish Holi look. Akshay Kumar in 'Jolly LLB2' For those who prefer a more low-key approach, take inspiration from Akshay Kumar's simple yet elegant outfit in 'Jolly LLB2'. A crisp white button-down shirt paired with jeans and statement sneakers strikes the perfect balance of comfort and fashion. Don’t Miss: Holi 2024 Outfit Ideas: Dress Up for Holi With These Elegant White Outfits Don't Miss: Holi 2024: Essential Tips on Skin and Hair Care Before and After Holi by Expert Shahnaz Husain As you prepare to immerse yourself in Holi's kaleidoscope of colors, let Bollywood guide you in creating a fashion-forward ensemble that captures the essence of this joyful celebration. Image courtesy: Instagram Jagran New Media's gender and lifestyle vertical, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take two minutes of your time, please help us by by clicking here. For more such stories, stay tuned to HerZindagi.

