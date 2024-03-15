Orry considers wedding appearances his main source of income: people are happy to pay between Rs 15 and 30 lakh | Bollywood News





Orry answered the question that Internet users had been asking him for months: What does Orry do for a living? Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, finally revealed his “main source of income”. In a new interview, Orry opened up about his brand and said his goal is to “spread the message of happiness.” In the same conversation, Orry revealed what he earns from attending weddings. He shared with Forbes: “My goal is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my main source of income. People call me at weddings and they are happy to pay me between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. They want me to come not as a guest but as a friend, perhaps to the groom or someone else. My current audience keeps me afloat so much that they want me to be at their events. Orry also stated that he was not interested in selling merchandise associated with his name at this time. Although he might do so in the future, Orry also said that if he starts a business, such as a makeup line, “it will be affordable.” He said: “My audience comes first, and being dear is not the goal here. I can earn money elsewhere. Accessibility is important. ALSO READ | Understanding the Confusing Hate Alia Bhatt Gets and Why It's Time to Do Some Introspection Over the past few months, Orry has been linked to brands like Vaseline and CRED, and has also endorsed a few other products on his Instagram. Orry has been spotted with many celebrities – Indian and international, at many events. The influencer was also seen on Koffee with Karan in 2023 and took to the stage at the Filmfare Awards. Ever since his interview with Cosmopolitan in 2023, where he talked about “working on himself,” people online have been wondering “what is Orry doing” and it seems he's finally answered the question. In another interview with MensXP, Orry remained cagey about his life. While he spoke about his friendships with Bollywood celebrities and the parties he attended all over the world, he remained tight-lipped about his family and background. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

