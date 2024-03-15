Jaya Bachchan said she stood silently during Amitabh Bachchan's low phase | Bollywood

Jaya Bachhan opened up about how she supported her husband and fellow actor Amitabh Bachchan during his low phase in the 1990s. In the latest episode of her granddaughter's podcast What the hell Navya, Jaya confessed that she chose to silently stand by her husband, instead of intervening too much. (Also read Jaya Bachchan feels she didn't get enough recognition for her groundbreaking work: I felt bad, it was unfair) Jaya Bachchan revealed how she silently stood by Amitabh Bachchan in his low phase

What Jaya said

We have gone through different types of failures through different phases of our life. We experienced it together. I don't know if I did the right thing or the wrong thing, but it's also nice when a man goes through this kind of phase, it's just to be there and be quiet. Instead of you know (cradle). It's really annoying. If they want your help, if they need your help, (they will ask for it). This is (screening) another irritation. Maybe it's nice to stand there silently and tell a person, 'I'm here,' Jaya said.

However, her daughter Shweta Bachchan did not agree with Jaya. I think men are going through a really tough time. If a friend of yours was struggling but wasn't actively asking for help, wouldn't you still offer it? I would like. If you're doing it for a girlfriend, why wouldn't you do it for a man? Sometimes I feel like all a man needs is: Hey, look, maybe you should think about it this way. Or maybe you give them an idea, or maybe you give them a point that they can then work on. I would like to take a more proactive role because I am a problem solver, Shweta said.

Amitabh's low phase

On the podcast, Jaya spoke about the times when Amitabh was involved in the Bofors scam, faced a media ban, delivered back-to-back box office failures for years, had an unsuccessful stint as a producer at AB Corp and eventually declared bankruptcy. . His career took off again when he appeared as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. The actor continues to host the quiz show today.