Entertainment
Bobby Deol to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actors who got their credit on OTT
Bobby Deol's web show Ashram has become a huge hit.
Many actors struggle to find their place in the industry, despite their talent.
Bollywood is an unpredictable industry. Fridays i.e. box office collections can make or break the destiny of actors overnight. Many actors struggle to find their place in the industry, despite their talent. Even after working for years, many still struggle to get their rightful place. Things took a drastic turn after OTT came into the picture. Actors who didn't get their due on the big screens have finally been recognized by OTT platforms. Today, let's look at six Bollywood actors who got their second life through OTT. Continue reading!
Bobby Déol
At the beginning of Bobby Deol's career, he had a successful start with his first film. After the first film, he experienced a series of failures. Then Bobby took a break from the industry. Later, in 2018, the actor attempted to return to the big screen through the multi-starrer films Race 3 and Houseful 4. Ultimately, neither of them performed well at the box office. However, the OTT series Ashram has done its magic. Following this, the actor also scored a reboot with Class of 83 on OTT. Apart from this, Bobby Deol has now made his comeback to the mainstream industry through the recently released film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Saif Ali Khan
Similar to Bobby Deol, the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan had to face a series of failures in Bollywood after a steep rise in the beginning. Films like Rangoon, Chef, Kaalakaandi and Bazaar are the ones which performed horribly at the box office. Through the OTT series Sacred Games and Tandav, the actor made his comeback on screen. With the massive success of the OTT platform, Saif Ali Khan was also seen on the big screens.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Even though Jaideep Ahlawat has acted in popular films like Raees and Raazi, he has not received much recognition in the industry. After entering the world of OTT platforms, he not only earned major credits but also emerged as one of the most loved players in the OTT segment.
Jaideep Ahlawat has been seen in hit films and OTT shows like Paatal Lok, Jaane Jaan and Three of Us.
Abhishek Bachchan
Even after coming from a strong film background, Abhishek Bachchan faced a major setback in his film career. The actor, who has worked in films like Guru, Bunty aur Babli, Delhi 6, Dhoom serial and Sarkar, could not reach the level of delivering hit films. When he tried his luck with OTT projects like Ludo, The Big Bull and Breathe, he made his mark there. With a string of hit shows airing on different OTT platforms, he has also worked in mainstream films.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/bobby-deol-to-abhishek-bachchan-bollywood-actors-who-got-their-due-credit-on-ott-8816410.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bobby Deol to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actors who got their credit on OTT
- Texas A&m officially hires Huskers Athletic Director, former Nebraska Football All-American
- Berlin — News and Jobs — International Federation of Landscape Architects
- Looking for an easy way to heal your gut? Do these 4 things first
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Fukushima, Japan
- Ed Sheeran wants to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan
- Pearson, Kelley advance to CSCAA Finals; Betzer and Smith post top-15 scoring dives at NCAA Zones
- Prada reaches the extremes of potential for spring-summer 2024
- Universal action: 30 days of the death of democracy under the regime of Joko Widodo
- Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital: reports – News
- China tightens regulations after recent stock market collapse Radio Free Asia
- File:Ai Fukuhara, Japanese table tennis player in 2024.jpg