Bobby Deol to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actors who got their credit on OTT

Bollywood is an unpredictable industry. Fridays i.e. box office collections can make or break the destiny of actors overnight. Many actors struggle to find their place in the industry, despite their talent. Even after working for years, many still struggle to get their rightful place. Things took a drastic turn after OTT came into the picture. Actors who didn't get their due on the big screens have finally been recognized by OTT platforms. Today, let's look at six Bollywood actors who got their second life through OTT. Continue reading!

Bobby Déol

At the beginning of Bobby Deol's career, he had a successful start with his first film. After the first film, he experienced a series of failures. Then Bobby took a break from the industry. Later, in 2018, the actor attempted to return to the big screen through the multi-starrer films Race 3 and Houseful 4. Ultimately, neither of them performed well at the box office. However, the OTT series Ashram has done its magic. Following this, the actor also scored a reboot with Class of 83 on OTT. Apart from this, Bobby Deol has now made his comeback to the mainstream industry through the recently released film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Saif Ali Khan

Similar to Bobby Deol, the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan had to face a series of failures in Bollywood after a steep rise in the beginning. Films like Rangoon, Chef, Kaalakaandi and Bazaar are the ones which performed horribly at the box office. Through the OTT series Sacred Games and Tandav, the actor made his comeback on screen. With the massive success of the OTT platform, Saif Ali Khan was also seen on the big screens.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Even though Jaideep Ahlawat has acted in popular films like Raees and Raazi, he has not received much recognition in the industry. After entering the world of OTT platforms, he not only earned major credits but also emerged as one of the most loved players in the OTT segment.

Jaideep Ahlawat has been seen in hit films and OTT shows like Paatal Lok, Jaane Jaan and Three of Us.

Abhishek Bachchan

Even after coming from a strong film background, Abhishek Bachchan faced a major setback in his film career. The actor, who has worked in films like Guru, Bunty aur Babli, Delhi 6, Dhoom serial and Sarkar, could not reach the level of delivering hit films. When he tried his luck with OTT projects like Ludo, The Big Bull and Breathe, he made his mark there. With a string of hit shows airing on different OTT platforms, he has also worked in mainstream films.