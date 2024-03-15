Entertainment
A treasure from the life of Pattie Boyd with George Harrison and Eric Clapton on sale at Christies – Daily Press
LONDON (AP) Pattie Boyd was at the epicenter of the Swinging 60s, but not always the center of attention.
The model and photographer, who was often in the shadow of her rock icon husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton, stands out thanks to a multitude of letters, photos and other objects that she sells at the house of Christies auction.
The collection, which went on public display Friday at Christies headquarters in London, provides a glimpse into the heart of the counterculture of the 1960s and 1970s. The 111 lots up for sale include affectionate letters from Harrison and Clapton, as well as clothing, jewelry, drawings, and photographs by Boyd and others of her.
If Boyd, 79, feels a pang at the idea of parting with them, she doesn't say it.
I look back without emotion, she told the Associated Press. I may feel slightly sentimental, but not emotional.
I lived with all these photographs and objects for so long, 40, 50 years, she said. I want other people to benefit from it.
Boyd is famous as a musicians' muse, the inspiration for the Beatles' song Something, composed for her by Harrison, as well as the raunchy Layla and the sweet Wonderful Tonight by Claptons.
The auction includes love letters from Clapton, written while Boyd was married to Harrison, and the original cover of Derek and The Dominos' 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, a painting of a blonde model who reminded Boyd of Clapton. The painting is estimated at between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds ($51,000 and $76,000).
Harrison's handwritten lyrics for the song Mystical One are offered at an estimated price of 30,000 to 50,000 pounds ($38,000 to $63,000).
Boyd is an accomplished photographer and the sale includes both large-scale portraits and informal Polaroids of Harrison, Clapton and other musicians including Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend and Ronnie Wood.
It's actually a snapshot of his life, said Adrian Hume-Sayer, head of sales at Christie.
Hume-Sayer said the appetite for 1960s musical memorabilia is growing, even as undiscovered items become rarer with each passing year.
It's quite unusual because of its primary provenance, he said. A lot of the hardware available is on the secondary market, but here you get it straight from the person who was there. Patties has had this her whole life.
It’s that visceral connection to (a) moment that means so much to so many people that makes it so interesting.
Taken as a whole, the collection is both personal and revealing.
In one room is an acid green and psychedelic pink mini dress worn by Boyd in the 1960s. In another is an ornate grandfather clock that was a wedding gift given to Boyd and Harrison by the Beatles' manager, Brian Epstein, in 1966.
There are handwritten letters from Harrison saying hello to her husband! and a handmade Christmas card he gave to Boyd in 1968.
Clapton's letters and postcards, handwritten in an extremely elegant manner, provide glimpses into the life of a rock star. I'm going to Monserrat on Tuesday to work on the Stings album, says one of them. Another reveals: Here I am in South America. Everyone has a dodgy stomach.
Harrison and Boyd divorced in 1977 and he died in 2001. In his 2007 memoir, Boyd described Harrison as his soul mate.
Her turbulent 10-year marriage to Clapton, which ended in 1989, was marred as the musician later admitted by his alcoholism.
Boyd says she feels no bitterness.
It almost felt like another lifetime ago, she said. And he has his own life and I have my own life. But that’s just a little bit of history we shared.
Above all, it recalls the great pleasure of the 1960s, a seismic era whose creative influence rumbles over the decades.
Sometimes I'm walking down a street somewhere in London and I see a girl wearing what I would have worn in the '60s, she said. I mean, how many years ago was that? And it just makes me smile.
The Pattie Boyd collection is on display at Christies until March 21. Online bidding ends March 22.
