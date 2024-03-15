Lake County Entertainment Calendar





Here is a calendar of upcoming events in Lake County and surrounding towns. Friday March 15 In the Heights: 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $59 to $64. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. James and the Giant Peach: 10am at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $15.75. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Rodrigo Amarante: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Here's the neighborhood and powered by Emo: at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. vixenmchenry.com/. “It's absurd” : 7:30 p.m. at Three Brothers Theater, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $15-$25. (224) 419-4325. threebrotherstheatre.com/shows. “Matilda the Musical Jr.” : 5 p.m. at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. $10. (847) 360-4740. waukeganparks.org/programs/theatre-classes-programs/. Whimsy's RuPaul Drag Race Watch Party: 6:30 p.m. at Lucky Scottie, 30 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. 1964: The Tribute: 8 p.m. at Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheater.com/events. Rod Tuffcurls and the bench press: 9 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $20 to $40. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. “Native Gardens” from the Williams Street Rep: 8 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $27 to $39. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. “The group visit”: 7:30 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. “Silent Sky” from Théâtre Citadelle: 7:30 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. Musical Theater Works The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 7:30 p.m. in the Center Theater at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $19 to $84. northshorecenter.org/. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: 8 p.m. at James Lumber Center, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $25 to $52. (847) 543-2300. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/calendar-of-events. Acoustic Six-Speed ​​Tranny: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Saturday March 16 In the Heights: 4pm and 8pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $59 to $64. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. James and the Giant Peach: 10:00 a.m. at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $15.75. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Beatles music and more for kids: 2 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Sons of the Silent Age: 2 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Modern Day Romeos, Hillbilly Rockstarz, Oh Yes!, Dollar Giraffes, Justin Wallace and Lucas Matthew: at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. vixenmchenry.com/. ArtWauk: 5 p.m. at the Waukegan Arts Council, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. “It's absurd” : 7:30 p.m. at Three Brothers Theater, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $15-$25. (224) 419-4325. threebrotherstheatre.com/shows. “Matilda the Musical Jr.” : 3 p.m. at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. $10. (847) 360-4740. waukeganparks.org/programs/theatre-classes-programs/. Mindi Abair and Jim Peterik: 7 p.m. at the Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $30 to $65. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheater.com/events. Sixteen candles: 8 p.m. at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $20. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/. Pint of DAMJAX music: 6 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove. Free. At 360, historic alley. (847) 821-6140;buffalocreekbrewing.com. Comedy improvisation show: 7 and 8:30 p.m. at Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5 to $20. (847) 968-4529. improvplayhouse.com. St. Patrick's Day: 5:30 p.m. at Glen Flora Tap, 1938 W. Glen Flora, Waukegan. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Sipos Young Band at St. Patrick's Day: 4 p.m. at Green Town Tavern, 110 S. Genesee St., Waukegan. waukeganil.gov/calendar. “Native Gardens” from the Williams Street Rep: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $27 to $39. (815) 356-9212; rauecenter.org. The group visit: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. “Silent Sky” from Théâtre Citadelle: 7:30 p.m. at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $45. (847) 735-8554. citadelletheatre.org. Musical Theater Works The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the Center Theater at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. $19 to $84. northshorecenter.org/. The real Talibs: 8 p.m. at the Center Theater at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $46 to $66. northshorecenter.org/. Boy Band Review: 7:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $25-$50. woodstockoperahouse.com/. Sunday March 17 In the Heights: 1pm and 5pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $59 to $64. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. James and the Giant Peach: 10am at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $15.75. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with one of the girls: 1 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $12 to $22. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Cyrille Aimee: 7 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Waffles and fancy monthly brunch: 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Lucky Scottie, 30 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. waukeganil.gov/calendar. The group visit: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Musical Theater Works The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 2 p.m. in the Center Theater at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $19 to $84. northshorecenter.org/. Semyon Slepakov: 7 p.m. at the Center Theater at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $79 to $179. northshorecenter.org/. The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale presents “Romance”:3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Free. (847) 905-1500. musicinst.org/. Monday March 18 Fruition – Hard Money Making Tour with Willy Tea Taylor: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Tuesday March 19 Dave Specter: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$25. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Pints ​​and Purls: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Darks Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Bingo evening: 6 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 7 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. (847) 984-2599. TimothyOTooles.com. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. Wednesday March 20 In the Heights: 7.30pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $59 to $64. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. James and the Giant Peach: 10am at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $15.75. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Sierra Hull with Gabe Lee: 8 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Exhausted. (847) 492-8860; evanstonspace.com. Anecdote about the taproom: 7 p.m. at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove. Tickets are free. At 360, historic alley. 847-821-6140; buffalocreekbrewing.com. Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings: 7 p.m. at A Cuban Experience, 119 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Anecdote with Lola Madison and her friends: 7 p.m. at Nightshade and Darks Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Tacos and R&B: 7 p.m. at A Crazy Place Venue, 208 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. No cover. waukeganil.gov/calendar. Trivia night at the pub: 7 p.m. at Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events. Quiz night: 6 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa. (847) 979-0600. TimothyOTooles.com. Karaoke evening: 7 p.m. at Timothy OTooles Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com. Trivia night at the pub: 6:30 p.m. at Half Day Brewing Company, 200 Village Green S., Lincolnshire. halfdaybrewing.com. The group visit: 3:00 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Musical Theater Works The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 2 p.m. in the Center Theater at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. $25. northshorecenter.org/. Thursday March 21th In the Heights: 1pm and 7.30pm at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $59 to $64. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. James and the Giant Peach: 10am at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $15.75. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com. Andrea von Kampen: 7:30 p.m. at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $12-$20. 847-492-8860; evanstonspace.com. The group visit: 7:30 p.m. at Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. $35 to $75. (847) 242-6000; writerstheater.org. Do you have an event to submit? Send an email at least three weeks before the event.

