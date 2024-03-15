Rajesh Khanna to Dharmendra, Bollywood Stars Who Debuted in the 60s

Indian cinema has evolved considerably over time. From the era of black and white films to today, it has been captivating the hearts of the audience for ages. In the 60s, actors like Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra made their debut. They won over the audience with their powerful performances. During this period, many other actors also started their careers in Bollywood. All of them have made significant contributions to Indian cinema. Let's take a look:

Dharmendra

Dharmendra started his Bollywood journey in 1960 with his debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Dharmendra made a significant impact in his debut film, but he gained real recognition with the film Phool Aur Patthar in 1966. Following its success, he acted in films such as Satyakam, Dharmatma, Sholay and Aankhen. He also received a memento at the 14th National Film Awards for his performance in Anupama. In 1967, he starred in critically acclaimed films such as Dulhan Ek Raat Ki, Majhli Didi and Chandan Ka Palna.

Rajesh Khanna

The legendary actor entered Bollywood in 1966 with the film Aakhri Khat. He captivated audiences with his first film. In 1969, Rajesh Khanna starred in Shakti Samantas Aradhana, which proved to be his breakthrough and catapulted him to superstardom overnight. He received a nomination in the Filmfare Award category for Best Actor for his performance in Aradhana. Moreover, in the same year, he made another historic blockbuster with Raj Khoslas Do Raaste and scored further successes with Bandhan and Doli. The success of these films marked the beginning of Rajesh Khanna's stardom in the early 1970s.

Amitabh Bachchan

In 1966, Amitabh Bachchan entered the film industry. However, his first film was not successful and he faced a series of 13 consecutive failures. Initially, he considered leaving the industry. However, his breakthrough came with the film Zanjeer in 1973, which truly launched his career. Zanjeer was a crime film featuring violent action, which was a departure from the romantic themes generally seen in Bollywood at the time. It introduced Amitabh Bachchan in a new character known as the Angry Young Man of Bollywood. His performance in the film earned him his first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor, with Filmfare later recognizing it as one of the most iconic performances in Bollywood history.

Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna, known for his good looks, started his career as an action hero. He made his debut in 1969 with the film Mann Ka Meet. It was the film Hum Tum Aur Woh in 1971 that brought him real recognition in the industry. Moving from the role of a villain, Vinod Khanna has successfully ventured into the role of popular heroes. He received his first break as a solo lead in Hum Tum Aur Woh (1971) opposite Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, followed by Gulzars Mere Apne. In 1973, his portrait of an army officer sentenced to death in Gulzars Achanak received critical acclaim.