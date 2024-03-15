From Kriti Sanon to Madhurima Tuli & Sobhita Dhulipala: 3 Bollywood Divas Who Are Ultimate Hotsteppers in the Fashion Game





The Indian entertainment industry is full of gorgeous and wild beauties who are always on top of their game when it comes to radiating positive vibes, beauty, charm and exuberance. Although this is naturally a daunting task for some whereby a team of fashion experts is always at hand, for some it is something absolutely natural. Fashion is about feeling good, happy and confident in your own skin and comfort zone and very few manage to pull off this hack. To add to this, the Indian entertainment industry is something that the entire country looks up to when it comes to fashion and fashion choices and now, it is becoming increasingly important to be a strong player in this department. So today, we take a look at three such key players in the Indian entertainment industry who have recently grabbed attention and eyeballs for all the right reasons. Let's take a closer look. Kriti Sanon: Well, she is classy, ​​dynamic and almost every adjective doesn't fit this magnetic beauty. She has always looked her best and that is why everything bold and chic, ethnic, traditional and simple comes naturally to her. A mandatory choice indeed in this special list. Madhurima Tuli: Well, without a doubt, this diva deserves to be in this list simply because of the consistency she manages to show from her side. From the beginning of her career until today, she has always been highly appreciated for her fashion game and perhaps she is actually one of the few who is known for both her acting talent and for her fashion game. A while back, she made heads turn with her shimmering off-shoulder slit dress at the Zee Cine Awards 2024 and upon seeing it, we totally fell in love. From simple, casual airport style to dressy avatars, she scores 10-10 in all departments and that's what sets her apart from the majority of her contemporaries. Sobhita Dhulipala: Last but not the least we have to talk about Sobhita Dhulipala in this list and why not. From the start, she has been in her element and, more importantly, she believes in setting her own trends rather than following the crowd. From bold v-neck midi outfits to her pantsuits and “boss babe” avatars, we're seriously loving every moment and can't keep calm for all the right reasons. No wonder, it occupies a well-deserved place in this special list. So, readers, according to us, aka your “fashion police”, we truly believe that these are the divas you really need to see and be inspired by if your goal is to achieve the fashion quotient. the fashion. Stay tuned for more news.

