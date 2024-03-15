Gerald Carpenter: Symphony presents scores from Oscar-winning composers | Culture & Leisure

“Films like 'Star Wars' and 'Apocalypse Now' rely heavily on their deeper effects on sound,” wrote Michael J. Arlenin 1981. “The images catch the eye, of course, but the sound captures the emotions. »

This is especially true for the specialized type of organized sound called music. Our emotions evolved to fuel our memories: the stronger the emotions arising from an experience, the more vivid and lasting our memories of it.

Music is the only time machine that we mortals currently have access to. A melody like “Tara's Theme” from “Gone With the Wind” or the “Walk of the Charioteers” from “Ben Hur” can make the entire film or, at least, the scenes relevant to our conscious mind bright and shiny. . like newly minted coins.

It’s this connection between music and memory that underpins the Santa Barbara Symphony’s March concert schedule, which they call “An Oscar Celebration,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday March 17, both marking a return to their home, the Granada Theater.

The symphony's announcement reads: “Experience the glamor and nostalgia of Hollywood's golden age of the Oscars!” Relive memories of iconic films and their indelible symphonic soundtracks. Classic scenes are shown on Granada's giant screen with The Symphony on stage live.

The orchestra, under the direction of a guest conductor Constantin Kitsopouloswill carry out Erich Wolfgang Korngoldthe score of “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938), Max Steiner“Gone with the Wind” (1939), Miklos Rozsa“Ben Hur” (1959), Bernard Hermann“Citizen Kane” (1941), George Gershwin“An American in Paris” (1928, 1951), and Herbert Stothart“The Wizard of Oz” (1939).

The evening's host-narrator will be the “bestselling author, actress and award-winning documentarian.” Leslie Zemeckis.” Directed in her own right, Zemeckis is also linked to cinema through her marriage to Robert Zemeckisdirector of, among others, “Romancing the Stone”, “Back to the Future I-III”, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Forrest Gump”.

Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1897-1957) was a child prodigy, son of the influential music critic Julius Korngold. When Erich was 11, his ballet “The Snowman” took Vienna by storm and some in Viennese musical circles, thinking of his extreme youth, suggested that it was in fact Julius who wrote “The Snowman.” snow “.

“If I could have written music this good,” Korngold said before, “Do you think I would have wasted my life writing reviews?”

Korngold's crowning pre-Hollywood work, written when he was 23 (Orson Welles was 26 when he wrote, produced, directed and starred in “Citizen Kane”), was his opera “The Dead City,” based on the dream novel Symbolist. novel “Bruges-la-morte (1892)” by Belgian author Georges Rodenbach, notable for being the first work of fiction illustrated with photographs.

The opera is a magnificent and unforgettable work, and the opera became Korngold's ideal format. (He considered his film scores to be “operas without singing.)

The innovative German director and director Max Reinhardt, with whom Erich had collaborated throughout the 1920s, invited Korngold to Hollywood in 1934 to compose music for his film “A Midsummer Night's Dream.”

Supposedly adapting Mendelssohn's incidental music, Korngold actually composed almost the entire score, but he only took credit as arranger.

While working on Shakespeare's film, he used several techniques from his years in opera, which would serve him well for the rest of his career. One was to record sections of the score and play them for the actors as they rehearsed, so that they ended up speaking their lines in time with the music.

He became the first internationally renowned composer to work for film studios. After retiring from film scoring, he produced a terrific violin concerto, a beautiful symphony, and several magnificent string quartets, and they are all worth hearing.

Max Steiner (1888-1971), like Korngold, was a child prodigy. He directed his first operetta at the age of 12, and by 15 he had become a full-time professional musician, composing, arranging and conducting.

Working in England in 1914, Steiner was interned as an enemy alien following the outbreak of World War I (1914-18). He therefore fled to the United States (which did not enter the war until 1917), first to New York and to Broadway. , then, in 1929, in Hollywood. He arrived on the coast at the dawn of the sound era.

Korngold has produced music for a total of 16 films; Steiner, more than 300. Nominated 24 times for the Oscars, he received statuettes for three of his films. “Gone with the Wind” was not one of them, although it was his best-known score, “Tara's Theme” his best-known melody.

Steiner was also the first recipient of the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score in Life with Father.

Mikls Rzsa (1907-95) was born in Budapest, trained in Germany, worked in France and England until 1940, when production of the film “The Thief of Bagdad” was transferred from England in wartime Hollywood. score.

He now remained in the United States and became a citizen in 1946. He wrote nearly 100 film scores, while maintaining a strong presence in concert halls with his “absolute” music. He called it leading a “double life.”

Like Korngold, he wrote a violin concerto premiered by Jascha Heifetz.

“Ben Hur” was Rzsa’s third and final Oscar, out of 17 nominations. His main problem in preparing the score was that no examples of Roman music survived and only five fragmentary pieces of Greek music are preserved.

So he studied all the Roman paintings and frescoes for images of instruments, then consulted historians and instrument makers about what those instruments were made of, how they worked, and what they might have looked like. Then he got to work. He was equally at home with historical epics (“Ben Hur,” “Quo Vadis,” “El Cid”), contemporary dramas (“The Killers,” “Providence”) and even comedy (“Dead Men do not wear plaid.”).

In 1938, Bernard Herrmann (1911-75) composed Orson Welles' famous radio play “The War of the Worlds”, which convinced a significant part of the audience that the Martians were landing in New Jersey.

Herman's first film score was “Citizen Kane”. Widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential film composers, Herman won only one Academy Award, for “The Devil and Daniel Webster” (1941), although he received in 1976 the BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) for “Taxi Driver.”

His scores were less melodic than atmospheric and functioned more as production design than music. You didn't end up whistling his scores, but you felt what he wanted you to feel about what was happening on the screen.

George Gershwin (1898-1937) wrote his jazzy, impressionistic poem “An American in Paris” in 1928. It was not rearranged for the soundtrack of Gene Kelly's musical of the same name until 1959, aged 22 after the composer's death.

While Gershwin lived and worked in Hollywood in the 1930s, he was not primarily a writer of film scores but of songs, many of which he wrote with his brother Ira as lyricist.

“Songwriter” was his day job, but he also had ambitions as a “serious” composer, and today, his works for the concert hall (“An American in Paris”, “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Concerto in F “) and his opera (“Porgy and Bess”) make regular appearances in their venues and are very present while many of his songs are as forgotten as the shows in which they appeared (many are still gems in the standard playlist of a singer, of course).

Herbert Stothart (1885-1949) was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning “Best Original Score” for “The Wizard of Oz.” His score for “The Wizard” contains many familiar melodies from the film's songs “We're Off to See the Wizard”, “If I Only had a Brain”, “Over the Rainbow”, but these songs were written by Harold Arlen. (1905-86), one of our greatest songwriters.

It is curious that two of the films for which the Santa Barbara Symphony will play the music, Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz, two of the most famous films of all time, were directed by Victor Fleming (1889-1949 ). ).

Fleming never became a famous name like John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock, Howard Hawks or others, and never became the darling of “auteur” theorists. This is the studio system you need.

Tickets for “Oscar Night” range from $35 to $175 and can be purchased in person at 1214 State St., by calling the Granada Theater box office at 805 899-2222, or online at : www.ticketing.granadasb.org/17847.