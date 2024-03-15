'Squid Game' Actor Oh Yeong-Su Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

Oh Yeong-su, who won a Golden Globe for his performance in Netflix's “Squid Game,” was found guilty of sexual misconduct by a South Korean court on Friday.

According to New York Timesa Seongnam City District Court judge ruled that Oh was guilty of inappropriately touching an actress in 2017, including hugging her, holding her hand and kissing her on the plays.

Oh, 79 years old, must serve an eight-month suspended sentence and take 40 hours of classes on sexual violence. Oh denied the accusations and, according to the Times, told prosecutors Friday that he planned to appeal the verdict.

Oh was initially charged in 2022 after a complaint was filed by an actress alleging he touched her inappropriately. Judge Jeong Yeon-ju, who presided over the case, said the actress received sexual violence counseling in 2018, but the success of “Squid Game” in 2021 prompted her to demand counseling. apologies from Oh.

Although Oh apologized, he said in a statement to Korean broadcaster JTBC at the time: “I just held his hand to guide him the way around the lake.” I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn't make a big deal out of it, but that doesn't mean I admit the accusations.

Oh played Player No. 001 in the mega-popular “Squid Game,” which has a second season arriving this year. Oh is not involved in season 2. With his Golden Globes win, Oh became the first South Korean to win the award. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2022 for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Netflix did not immediately respond Varietyrequest for comment.