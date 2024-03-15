Entertainment
The Chiefs still need another wide receiver even after adding Hollywood Brown
In their first significant move since the NFL's legal tampering window opened Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year contract Friday night.
It's no secret that the Chiefs needed help at the wide receiver position. Arguably they lost several games in the regular season last year solely because their receivers weren't good enough. Hollywood Brown will contribute to this.
While he's not the Pro Bowler many Chiefs fans want, he's exactly what they needed today. Besides Rashee Rice, Kansas City had Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross and Kadarius Toney as top threats on the roster. Hollywood Brown raises the floor of this group. Now, the team isn't completely desperate for another wide receiver.
Kansas City essentially replaced Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Hollywood Brown, who is a marked upgrade. According to Focus on professional football ($), MVS averaged 0.78 yards per route, while Brown was at 1.25. Keep in mind that the majority of Brown's targets in 2023 came from Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune, while MVS had the privilege of playing with Patrick Mahomes. For reference, MVS would have recorded about 267 more receiving yards if he had the same run/route as Hollywood Brown.
Additionally, since MVS's decline in 2023 and because Justin Watson is unreliable, the Chiefs lacked a true, consistent vertical threat. Hollywood Brown changes that too. He's a receiver with the speed to generate separation on deep attempts without dropping issues. Many fans will claim that drops are one of its flaws, but that's not the case. By FFP ($), he had a 4.8% drop rate over the last two seasons. Travis Kelce (6.0%), Mecole Hardman (9.1%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (9.4%), Kadarius Toney (12.9%) and Justin Watson (15.4%) all had higher dropout rates last year.
For all the praise I've heaped on Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs still need to add talent to their wide receiver room. While Brown improves the depth chart, he doesn't necessarily make it a great unit. He's not a true number one option and has only surpassed 800 yards passing once in his career. Can much of that be blamed on not playing in pass-friendly offenses and dealing with injuries to himself and his starting quarterbacks? Sure, but that doesn't change the fact that he hasn't always produced as his draft position (25th overall in 2019) would have suggested.
The good news is that Patrick Mahomes doesn't need an elite receiving core to win the Super Bowl, as last season proved, but that doesn't mean KC shouldn't aim to. improve as much as possible. Although providing him with as many weapons as possible, mixed with elite defense, gives the Chiefs the margin for error they lacked in 2023.
Most likely, the Chiefs will need to draft another wide receiver or two. The free agent market for receivers is pretty baronial and KC doesn't have much wiggle room (at press time, they have less than $9 million in cap space, once the signing is taken into account). account). Trading Sneed gives them more money to work with, but the team would focus on another weapon project.
Assuming the Chiefs remain at No. 32, top options that could be available include Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Adonai Mitchell (Texas), Troy Franklin (Oregon) and Xavier Worthy (Texas). Will they draft a wide receiver in the first round this year? Recent history suggests not, but no one knows how the draft will play out. Kansas City also needs another offensive tackle, so they could opt to wait until day two to address wide receiver (again).
Ultimately, the Chiefs improved on Thursday night, there’s no doubt about that. Hollywood Brown alone won't magically restore this offense to the levels we saw before 2023, but he will be part of the overall solution as the team still needs to recruit more talent around him and Rashee Rice.
But if Brown can play at the level he did with Arizona the last two years, the Chiefs offense will be good again. If he can produce like he did with Baltimore in the early years of his career, plus a successful rookie, Kansas City has the potential to once again become one of the best offenses in the NFL.
