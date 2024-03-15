Bollywood Roundup: Sushrii Mishraa, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and more…

– Advertisement –

Sushrii Mishraa's action skills and MMA background made him an ideal choice for 'Ruslaan'

Mumbai– In a move that promises to inject a new wave of talent into the industry, Sushrii Mishraa will be launched as the female lead in the upcoming film 'Ruslaan'. The action-packed film is titled Aayush Sharma.

Crowned Miss India United Continents in 2015, Mishraa is a national-level swimmer and accomplished equestrian. His athleticism is matched only by his dedication to practicing different dance forms, including Kathak, Jazz Funk and Odissi. Sushrii also spent a few years doing theatre. to be able to perfect her acting skills.

What really made him stand out during the audition for the film was his extensive training in martial arts, particularly MMA.

When the makers of “Ruslaan” decided to find an actress who could perfectly embody the action-packed sequences of the film, they knew they needed someone with more than just screen presence: they needed an interpreter with real skills and real training.

Mishraa's journey not only met but exceeded their expectations, making her the natural choice for the role.

Talking about her debut, the actress says, “Entering Bollywood with ‘Ruslaan’ is a dream come true for me. It's not just about making a debut, but also about grabbing the opportunity to showcase my skills. I am excited to embark on this journey and grateful for the chance to give my best on screen.

“Ruslaan” starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is scheduled to release on April 26.

Parineeti Chopra walks in a London park: 'Miles to go before I sleep'

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila', shared a video of herself strolling in a park in London, UK.

The actress is visiting the country for a conversation at the London India Forum 2024, at the London School of Economics (LSE).

On Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.3 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which she can be seen dressed in a blue jacket and light blue jeans. She completed the look with a gray beanie and white sneakers.

She walks leisurely in the park, enjoying the winter season. She made the message sound like her wedding song 'O Piya'.

The video is captioned as follows: “Miles to go before you sleep.”

Meanwhile, 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

The film traces the true and untold story of Punjab's original rockstar, the best-selling recording artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often called 'the Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

“Amar Singh Chamkila” will premiere on April 12 on Netflix.

Mumbai is abuzz over Big B's health: admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri, Mumbai, and underwent angioplasty.

According to the sources, “he underwent angioplasty, but there is still no confirmation regarding his health condition.”

Big B, who is an avid social media user, turned to X and wrote, “T4950-in thanks forever…”

In his blog, Amitabh, who was last seen in 'Ganapath', said, “Always in gratitude for all your prayers and love…Always in gratitude for the grace of your affection…always in gratitude for your continued …Love and later. »

More details are awaited on this.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Butterfly' and 'Vettaiyan' next.

Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets of action thriller 'Deva'

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in sci-fi romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', is now 'back' on the set of his upcoming action-thriller which is raising the stakes adrenaline, “Deva”.

The film stars Pooja Hegde, alongside Shahid.

The new show is set in Mumbai and also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen doing high-octane action sequences, increasing the intensity of the film.

On Instagram, Shahid shared a monochrome photo with his back to the camera. He is wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and jeans.

The actor is standing on a balcony and smoke is seen coming from his mouth.

Shahid flaunts his muscular physique.

The post is captioned: “'Back' on the DEVA set!!”

One fan commented: “Deva is coming to take over”, another said: “Good luck everyone, keep working hard.”

“Deva” is directed by Rosshan Andrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

Meanwhile, in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Shahid shared screen space with Kriti Sanon.

Alia celebrates her 31st birthday; Kareena, Neetu, Soni and Rashmika shower their love on the 'queen of all hearts'

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday on Friday and the actress has been showered with love and blessings from her family members Neetu Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt among others.

Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 2012 film 'Student of the Year'.

The actress got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The couple has a daughter, Raha.

On the occasion of her birthday, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu shared a smiling picture of the actress, who was recently seen in 'Heart of Stone'.

The message is captioned: “Happy birthday our sunshine… thank you for being ours… I love you very much…”

Ranbir's cousin Kareena took to Instagram stories and shared an unseen photo with her sister-in-law Alia, in which the duo can be seen getting ready for an event.

Kareena captioned it: “Happy birthday to the queen of all hearts… Shine beyond the stars, my darling… I love you.”

Alia shared Kareena's post and said, “I love you bebo! My eternal love.”

Soni shared a series of photos, giving a glimpse of an adorable childhood photo of Alia, along with a few wedding photos.

She wrote a sweet birthday note for her daughter, in a poetic way, that read: “How much do I love you? Let me count the paths… If I did, I know the words would jump off the page. So let me put it simply. Happy birthday my darling, I love you more than you will ever know.

Alia's older sister Shaheen shared a video montage, featuring never-before-seen clips of the birthday girl. The fun video gives major goals to the siblings as they are seen working out together, enjoying vacations, and basking in the sun.

The video is captioned as follows: “My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soul mate. I love you… Happy birthday my (definitely) scary and always suspicious little aerial fairy.

Alia commented saying, “Honey,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Apart from the family members, actress Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday Alia…keep raising the bar and making things exciting for everyone.”

Replying to him, the 'Raazi' actress said, “Sam…you are so sweet!!! Big big hugs, thank you.

Katrina posted a birthday wish saying, “Happy Birthday Alia…keep spreading your joy and warmth…and wish you all the best things in life…”

Alia wrote back and said, “I love you my Katy.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who starred with Ranbir in the film “Animal”, wrote, “Happy birthday Alia”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Alia then has Jigra in her kitten. She is also the producer of the film. (IANS)