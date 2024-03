Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo found guilty of indecent assault

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails Squid game Actor Oh Young-soo was found guilty of indecent assault by a South Korean court. The 79-year-old Netflix star became internationally recognizable in 2021 when he played the old man, Oh Il-nam, in the Korean-language dystopian streaming game show. On Friday (March 15), Oh was sentenced to an eight-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete 40 hours of sexual violence classes, following a former co-star's claim that he touched her inappropriately while he worked together in 2017. The co-star, who was not named, filed a complaint against Oh in 2021, leading to him being charged by prosecutors in 2022. The verdict and sentence were announced by a district court in Seongnam, a city southeast of the country's capital, Seoul. A charge of indecent assault carries a sentence of 10 years in prison in South Korea, or a fine of up to 15 million won (8,800). However, last month prosecutors announced they were seeking only a one-year sentence and a ban on work if convicted. The actor repeatedly denied the accusations when questioned. Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo (AFP via Getty Images) In November 2022, Oh said he only held the accuser's hand to guide her on a walk around a lake. He also said he apologized to her, not to admit wrongdoing but to ease other issues, as she allegedly told him she would not call attention to his behavior if he did. was doing. I'm sorry, he told reporters at his first court hearing in February 2023. I think I behaved badly. Oh is considered one of South Korea's greatest theater actors and has appeared in more than 200 plays since 1968. Months before his indictment in November 2022, Oh became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden World. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Oh Young-soo in Squid Game as Player 001, Oh Il-nam (The Old Man) (Netflix) He received the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Squid gameas a mysterious elderly player in a nightmarish competition in which ordinary people stake their lives for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. Oh was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the series. Following the accusations in court, Oh was dropped from an upcoming film titled About family by South Korean director Woo-seok Yang. In February, film distribution company Lotte Entertainment told South Korean media that it was removing all of Oh's scenes and reshooting them with another actor, Lee Soon-jae. Oh will also not appear in the second season of Squid gameis expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.

