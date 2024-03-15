Entertainment
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown reveals the text from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid that convinced him to sign with the Super Bowl champions.
- Brown joins the Chiefs after five years in Baltimore and Arizona
- He shared a text conversation with KC coach Andy Reid on Instagram
Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon at wide receiver after suffering without top targets last season.
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year, $11 million contract.
After the news leaked, Brown posted a screenshot on Instagram of a text message conversation with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
“Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!,” Reid wrote, referencing the team's recent Super Bowl success.
“Yes, sir, I love the sound of that,” Brown responded. “Think of the brown lights of Hollywood, the camera, the action.”
During his career, Brown has 3,644 receiving yards and 28 receiving touchdowns.
Brown captioned his post: “Blessed beyond measure…excited to be apart [sic] of the Kingdom of Chiefs.
Drafted 25th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown had a successful NFL career, but didn't always live up to his potential.
He racked up over 1,000 receiving yards in his third year with the organization – but asked to be traded after becoming unhappy with Baltimore's offensive system.
Brown found himself traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick (Baltimore later traded that pick to Buffalo).
After playing in just 12 games in 2022, Brown had just 574 receiving yards in 2023 in a year where the Cardinals were missing starting quarterback Kyler Murray for half the campaign.
Last season, Mahomes had a 67.2 percent completion rate and struggled to find consistency in his receiving corps. Now, with Brown's arrival, Kansas City is hoping that will start to change.
