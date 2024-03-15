Oprah Winfrey tells Jimmy Kimmel why she resigned from the WeightWatchers board

Oprah Winfrey says her decision to resign from the WeightWatchers board after almost 10 years was informed by her work on an upcoming special that will examine the impact of prescription weight-loss drugs.

The talk show host opened up about her resignation, which was announcement by WeightWatchers last month during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! THURSDAY.

I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now a weight health company that also administers weight medication, I did it. I don't want to have the appearance of a conflict of interest, Winfrey said.

So I resigned from the board and donated all my shares to the National Museum of African American History. [and Culture], she added. So no one can say, Oh, she's doing this special, she's making money and promoting it. No, you can't say that.

Winfrey, who said People in December, that she uses an unspecified weight-loss drug, examines the rise of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy in An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolutionwhich is scheduled to air on ABC on Monday.

For the first time in history, new drugs could be a game-changer in stemming the tide of people suffering from obesity, an epidemic that has grown exponentially since the 1970s, costing $173 billion a year in medical costs just in the United States. the network said in the announcement of the special.