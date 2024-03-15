'Squid Game' Actor Found Guilty of Sexual Harassment in South Korea





South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," was found guilty of sexual harassment and given a suspended prison sentence when he appeared before a court in Seongnam, south of Seoul.March 15, 2024

