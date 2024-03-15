Marquise Brown contract details: 'Hollywood' goes to Kansas City, giving Patrick Mahomes a new No. 1 WR

The free-agent wide receiver market brightened when Mike Evans resigned with the Buccaneers and Michael Pittman Jr. was franchised to the Colts, but Marquise “Hollywood” Brown represented an intriguing option on the open market.

He now has a new home in Kansas City.

Brown agreed to a deal with the Chiefs on Thursday night after spending the last two seasons in Arizona. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals landed Brown in a 2022 draft trade after the former first-round pick posted a career-high 1,008 yards in his third and final season with the Ravens. Production hasn't been quite the same during his time in Arizona, but Brown has dealt with an unstable quarterback situation in 2023 and missed eight games due to injury over the past two years .

Now, he will become one of superstar QB Patrick Mahomes' top receiving options in 2024.

Here are the details of Brown's deal with the Chiefs.

Marquise Brown contract details

Brown agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.

The 26-year-old finished 2023 with a career-low 574 receiving yards, an untimely season with his rookie contract expiring, but Brown benefited from the low crop of free agent receivers and the reality of the bad situation he found himself in. the cardinals.

Brown averaged 11.3 yards per reception, his highest mark since 2020, and he proved to be a useful weapon when paired with better quarterbacks. Arizona didn't have quarterback Kyler Murray until Week 10 in 2023.

Now he will play alongside the best quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes.

Brown will instantly become one of Kansas City's best receivers. Even after winning their second Super Bowl title in as many years, the Chiefs struggled to find consistency at the wide receiver position. Mahomes is known for his ability to elevate all players around him, but Brown gives the star QB a big-play weapon on the outside that he hasn't had since Tyreek Hill left.

Several teams in need of receivers are undoubtedly banking on loaded wide receivers in this year's draft.

The Chiefs, instead, add a major weapon in free agency by signing Brown as they look to become the first team in NFL history to complete a three-peat.

Marquise Brown Statistics

Season Team Games Save Yards T.D. A/R 2019 Crows 14 49 584 7 12.7 2020 Crows 16 58 769 8 13.3 2021 Crows 16 91 1,008 6 11.1 2022 Cardinals 12 67 709 3 10.6 2023 Cardinals 14 51 574 4 11.3 Total 72 313 3,644 28 11.6

Brown posted a career-low 574 yards in 2023, with by far the worst catch rate of his career as the Cardinals' offense struggled to find momentum until Kyler Murray moved in at the end of the year.

The Oklahoma product improved year over year in Baltimore, reaching 1,008 yards in 2021 and scoring at least six touchdowns in his three seasons catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

Marquise Brown fantasy outlook for 2024

It's tempting to think Brown will have a huge season playing with the best QB in the NFL, but Fantasy owners also thought that about JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022 when he caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns . Brown is probably better than Smith-Schuster, but make no mistake, he's no Tyreek Hill. If you average Hill's final season in KC with JuJu's lone season there, you get 94.5 catches, 1,086 yards and six touchdowns. The catches are probably a little high, but the yards and touchdowns actually look okay for Hollywood, who set career highs with 91 catches and 1,008 yards with Baltimore in 2021 and eight touchdowns with Baltimore in 2020.

Brown has had stretches where he looks like a top-tier deep threat and a dominant possession receiver. His explosiveness is a missing piece in Kansas City's offense, but we know Travis Kelce is the true No. 1 receiver. Rashee Rice has also established himself as a go-to guy for Mahomes, and that's unlikely to change. There are only a limited number of targets left for Brown, which likely relegates him to high-end WR3 status in fantasy. There's a good chance he'll be drafted as a WR2, so be careful not to overpay. Matt Lutovsky