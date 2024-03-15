Entertainment
Squid Game Actor Oh Young Soo Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct | Web series
South Korean actor Oh Young Soo or O Yeong Su has been found guilty of sexual misconduct in South Korea. He is famous for portraying Oh Il Nam in Squid Game and making history as a Golden Globe winner when the K-drama series became a global sensation in 2021. However, he fell short shortly after the success of the series when a woman filed a complaint. against the 79-year-old man in December 2021. He was charged with indecent assault. Oh denied the accusations, but when the reinvestigation began, all public advertisements in his name were removed. On March 15, 2024, the case took another turn when the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court convicted him for the same reasons.
According to the old complaint, Oh was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in Daegu and kissing her on the cheek in 2017. The South Korean actor was ordered to undergo a treatment program of 40 hours against sexual violence and was sentenced to zero to eight months in prison and two years' probation. Charged with two counts of sexual harassment in 2017, Oh has one week to appeal.
Response to Squid Game Actor Oh Young Soo's Sentencing
South Korean media pointed out that he kept his head down throughout the hearing. Shortly after the trial, he quietly left the courthouse with the intention of appealing. Since this affair came to light, Oh has been omitted from other casting recommendations. Her controversial involvement in the affair resulted in her role being removed from an upcoming South Korean film.
Womenlink, a women's rights group, welcomed the court's decision to hold him accountable for his misconduct. “The accused resembles other perpetrators of on-stage sexual violence in the past, who attempted to cover up their sexual violence by passing it off as a 'favor' and 'friendship',” the activists wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Although O Yeong Su's affiliation with the survival thriller series remains broken, the series has recently been embroiled in other controversies due to the misconduct of some of its staff members. The sequel to the Emmy Award-winning series is expected to launch on Netflix sometime in 2024. Read more about the Squid Game controversies here.
