Jacksonville church showing The Victor this weekend encourages all to come see 'greatest story ever told' | Entertainment

A Jacksonville church is encouraging the community to come see The Victor this weekend, a production it has produced for more than 30 years.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 100 Half Moon Church Road in Jacksonville, has performed The Victor since 1991. According to Angela Jarman, who will play Mary this year as The Victor, the church's choir director at the time was looking for some sort of Easter production that they could present.
She visited a local Christian bookstore and they allowed her to rummage through a box of old things in the back room.
She went back and started looking through these old boxes, and she saw the book and the audio that came with it, Angela Jarman said. She put on the audio and the opening scene shows the resurrection of Lazarus. The sentence is this: Lazarus came out, and she said that when she heard this, she knew exactly that this was what she wanted.
Since then, Bethlehem Baptist has presented The Victor approximately every two years. Director Rachel Sanders said they were initially trying to do it in even years, but COVID-19 put a damper on their usual schedule.
The church brought back The Victor last year and decided to do it again this year to return to that even year calendar.
Pastor Damon Williamson has only been with Bethlehem Baptist for about two years, but said The Victor is a pretty amazing live-action musical drama, explaining that it depicts a character named Benjamin, the narrator, who reflects on various scenes from the life of Christ as he tells his own story of coming to faith.
The very first scene will be the resurrection of Lazarus, as we see in the Gospel of John, chapter 11, Williamson explained. Right out of the gate, Lazarus is resurrected and you will hear the choir singing about the power of Jesus.
Williamson said the congregation will then be able to see various miracle scenes where Jesus heals a blind man, a bleeding woman, a paralyzed boy and a crippled child.
His kindness and goodness are sort of visible, but these things also prove that he really is who he says he is, the coming Messiah, Williamson added.
The Victor also depicts the Last Supper, as well as the garden scene where Jesus washes the feet of his disciples. Williamson added that the production takes several months of preparation and practice.
He said the church hopes it will be a night of worship for all who know Christ, as well as a night of discovery for those who don't.
We know our culture is fascinated by heroes, and our hope is simply to highlight the hero of all heroes and what he actually did during his life, death and resurrection, said Williamson. We hope that people will find in Jesus the hope, joy and healing that we have found.
The Victor has more than 100 cast and crew, ranging from babies to octogenarians.
One of the actors, Stuart Howard, has been playing the role of Pilate since the very beginning, and he said it has been a blessing.
Our goal has always been to present a ministry that will touch the lives of people, those who know Jesus Christ as their savior, Howard said. Perhaps this will bring improvement to their spiritual lives, and perhaps those who do not know Him as their personal savior will allow God into their lives. Our job is only to put someone else's hand in the hand of Jesus. This is our goal.
Evan Jarman, Angela's son, has been starring in The Victor since he was three years old. This year, not only will he play Jesus, who his father once played, but his own son and daughter will also be part of the production.
Just as Evan sat on his father's lap when his father was Jesus, Evans' son will be sitting on his in the same scene.
I just hope people can be blessed by it, Evan Jarman said. It's the greatest story ever told, and it was real and true, and just seeing us portray it in a way that they can see it visually instead of just reading it or watching it on a screen, and they can see reality. People give that image, I think it's just a very different atmosphere and I think people will really enjoy it.
Sanders has been involved with The Victor several times, having joined the church in 2016. The first time her family saw it, she said they were blown away.
In 2018, she joined The Victor herself. Because she is the church secretary, it made sense that she would become one of the directors. She co-directs alongside Debra Bryan and Jan Marshburn.
Because I first saw it eight years ago, I still remember being in the audience watching it, and the whole time I'm watching it, I'm thinking, yeah, that's it. is about Jesus, but He is the story of hope, Sanders said. . So by remembering that feeling, by trying to bring it back to life, you will see a group of people healing from their physical ailments, but who were actually seeking to enable people to be healed spiritually.
Sanders added that it's a difficult time for everyone right now, and she hopes The Victor will bring some hope to people and show them they're not alone.
Pastor Williamson said it was a moment of great joy for him to be part of the Victor, and it was also a time of personal worship for him. He added that he also greatly appreciates seeing the Church come together as a family of faith.
“I hope it's something that continues because it's absolutely fantastic and I'm just really grateful to be a small part of it, to do something like this with our people,” he said. Even preparation and hard work, planning and practice, it's good to be together as a family of faith, and when we can point others to Christ together, that's what it's all about. acts.
The Victor will take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. and is a free event accessible to all.
Here in Bethlehem, everyone is welcome. We try to love each other as best we can, and we love Jesus, and we would like everyone to come see The Victor, Williamson finished.