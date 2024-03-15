Bollywood Beauty goes global, from soft, glamorous eyes to best-selling lipstick





The Indian designer Shubhika Sharma, whose label Papa Dont Preach has a loyal following in Bollywood and beyond, tells me: As Indians, we are no longer seen as exotic, but as a nation with a rich history of literature, spirituality, art and crafts. Sharma tells the story of when she was ten years old, when her father traveled to Europe and brought her a dress. She was devastated to see a Made In India label on the blue and white dress, as she wanted a dress made in Europe. Even when she started her brand as an adult, she didn't want to create Indian clothing. What I felt inside was a direct result of how we were presented in the global media, she says. As a teenager, I voraciously consumed American television shows and books. There wasn't a nice table in any cafeteria at a show that made room for an Indian It girl or a fashion show where an Indian designer was featured. Over time, her way of thinking has changed and she is now making waves in the industry with her neon-colored and cleverly embroidered pieces (think lehengas with pockets and knee-length skirts with choli-style blouses ). I embrace the best of many worlds, but I loudly defend Made In India, she says. I have an interesting conversation with the New York-based fashion designer Megha Rao, also: As an Indian-American, she has noticed an increased interest and admiration for Indian fashion and beauty around the world. This increased appreciation of our vibrant colors, intricate designs and unique beauty rituals means acceptance and excitement, she says. Indian aesthetics and style offer something truly distinctive, a blend of rich traditions and contemporary style, like nothing else in the world, she explains. For her brand HoliChic by Megha, she has adapted her designs to reflect this mix of cultures, merging East and West by repurposing rich Indian fabrics in contemporary silhouettes (for example, power suits made from Kanjeevaram saris traditional). Megha's best-selling item is the 5-Second Saree, which simplifies the process of putting on a sari. The fabric is adorned with real Swarovski crystals, requiring no pins, petticoats or pleating. The article has over 15 million views between Instagram and TikTok. Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. The role of social media Without social media opening up the world of fashion and beauty, we certainly wouldn't have the same level of celebration and attention to different cultures. Which brings me back to Ambani's pre-wedding bash. Instagram has made every trend immediately visible to everyone in the world, Ankita points out. Ambani's party was an interesting mix of Bollywood and Western celebrities, with every fashion page and social media outlet posting content in real time for the world to see. The world is now smaller and cultures can rightly be celebrated in all their glory. And no, you don't need Rihanna to perform at your pre-wedding party to make the whole world sit up and pay attention (but it certainly helps). Sonia's Makeup Choices to Recreate Bollywood Beauty Lisa Eldridge – Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Lining Panorama Volume Million Eyelash Mascara L'Oréal Paris Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation SPF30 **South Asian Beauty by Sonia Haria (25, HQ) releases July 4, available for pre-order now. **

