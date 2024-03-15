Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well review: a wellness lifestyle album that isn't Goop-core





Feel free to wince a little when you hear that Kacey Musgraves is now singing about the holistic benefits of moon bathing and jade bracelets, but know that unlike other recent pop albums that touch on wellness, woo-woo Lordes Solar Power, FKA twigss Caprisongs the singers the new record, Deeper Well, totally pulls it off. For what? Because Musgraves is a country star who ultimately believes more in Willie Nelson than in astrology, tarot or Goop. She knows that the greatest country songs ever written are about providing clear answers to life's toughest questions. Fortunately for those of us who view wellness lifestyles as spiritual fiction for people with money, these are still the kinds of songs Musgraves wants to write. The job requires honesty, and throughout Deeper Well, Musgraves must adhere to everything she's learned from her astrologer and her therapist (who, we must hope, are not the same person ). My Saturn has returned, she announces at the beginning of the albums title track, explaining how, eight years after turning 27, she slowly disentangled herself from everyone in her orbit who exuded dark energy. The star-studded, self-conscious language isn't too distracting, however. It's a sweet, liquid breakup ballad about resilience and closure, and Musgraves sings it with a beautiful, signature flatness, as if transposing the physical landscape of her native Texas into a sound. On Dinner with friendsshe pledges her love for her home country with an asterisk, praising the sky, horses and dogs, but none of their laws, then moves on to something even greater with The architect, wondering how God designed the Honeycrisp in the palm of his hand. Even something as small as an apple, it's simple and somehow complex, she sings. Soft and divine, the perfect design. Can I speak to the architect? As an acoustic guitar and piano waltz silently in the background, Musgraves gently polishes the last line of the song to send us all falling into the void: East is there an architect? Sharp. Spiritual. Thoughtful. Subscribe to the Style Memo newsletter. The production choices in Deeper Well also seem clever and thoughtful, even when they seem extremely literal. Cardinal a beautiful, chiming, vaguely psychedelic song about an omen bird delivering a message from the other side feels like it was produced to tinkle like the Byrds. On Deeper Well, the notes following the chorus are treated with a reverb designed to evoke coins thrown into a watering hole. But more than anything, pay attention to the battery. They are propulsive and rich, like beanbags falling onto cornhole boards (Cardinal), or like open hands hitting tables (To balance), or like ping-pong balls bouncing in an empty cardboard box (the moon bath song, Jade Green). Sonically, the message of this album speaks to the need for momentum, evolution, and progress. What fundamentally redeems Musgraves about her feel-good phase is that she gets through it.

