Kanye West barely headlines Rolling Loud | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES Whatever Kanye West was paid to headline the first night of the Rolling Loud festival in California this weekend, it was easy money. On stage for about an hour Thursday night with Ty Dolla Sign, his partner on the chart-topping album “Vultures 1,” released last month under the duo's name $Kanye walked around in a black jacket and mask while their songs played over the festival sound. on a huge circular stage set in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. If he rapped, you couldn't hear him; if he was holding a microphone, you couldn't see him. This type of presentation is nothing new for the controversial rapper now known as Ye, who has showcased his latest albums at high-profile listening events held at arenas and stadiums across the country. But Kanye's booking at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival, with hugely popular editions in cities like Miami, New York and Los Angeles, was presented (or at least was widely seen as being presented) as something different : its first large-scale festival. performance since appearance collapse of his career after making a series of anti-Semitic remarks at the end of 2022. Still, it was a listening session that he and Ty delivered outside SoFi, where Rolling Loud California is scheduled to run through Sunday with artists including Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and the duo of Future and Boomin Metro. Both played well, the sound system played many songs from “Vultures 1”; after leaving the stage, an invisible DJ played about half an hour of old Kanye classics, including “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”, “All of the Lights” and “Runaway”, while a music machine Smoke was doing his best to hide the fact that the rapper wasn't there. (“Vultures 1” has some strong points, but these old stunners really showed how much his musical skills have declined in recent years.) Do the fans care? Salty tweets proliferated among people apparently watching online, the general idea was that Kanye had pulled off a scam, although those on the ground certainly didn't seem bothered: new songs like “Paid,” “Back to Me ” and “Keys to My Life” received huge reactions. in the crowd of tens of thousands, including among a group of people who had broken through a security barrier to climb onto a section of stage scaffolding. During the chorus of “Carnival,” currently the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100, the music on stage cut out and the audience resumed the song's percussive vocals, drowning the performers in the spotlight. But of course, it wasn't difficult to do. 2024 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

