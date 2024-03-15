'Squid Game' Actor Oh Yeong-Su Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct – National





Actor Oh Yeong-Su, best known for playing the oldest contestant in the mega-popular Netflix series Squid gamewas found guilty of sexual misconduct, a South Korean court ruled Friday. A judge at the district court in Seongnam, a city southeast of Seoul, ruled in favor of an unnamed actress who accused Oh, 79, of hugging her inappropriately, holding her hand and kissing him on the cheek several times in 2017. Oh was ordered to serve a eight months suspended prison sentence and must complete 40 hours of classes on sexual violence, the New York Times reported. He has denied the charges against him and his lawyers plan to appeal the verdict. Although he has long been one of South Korea's best-known stage actors, Oh gained international fame for his portrayal of Oh Il-nam, also known as Player 001, in Squid game. Story continues below advertisement Oh Yeong-su in 'Squid Games'.

Netflix via AP

In 2022, he became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for this role. The email you need to receive the biggest news of the day in Canada and around the world. The email you need to receive the biggest news of the day in Canada and around the world. Oh's legal troubles surrounding sexual misconduct accusations have kept him from working as an actor, even before Friday's verdict. He will not be involved in the upcoming second season of Squid game, which should be released this year. Oh was also excluded from other film and commercial projects in South Korea. The actor who accused Oh of misconduct took her allegations to police in 2021. The woman said she waited four years before taking legal action due to the widespread success of Squid gameprompted her to demand an apology from Oh. An initial investigation into her allegations was dropped, but later reopened after the accuser appealed and additional evidence was presented. Oh was formally charged in 2022. Story continues below advertisement The woman said Oh touched her inappropriately on several occasions in August and September 2017. She said Oh, in addition to hugging her and kissing her on the cheek without her consent, s was also lying in her rented room and making potentially inappropriate sexual comments. Judge Jeong Yeon-ju said there was enough evidence, including diary notes written by the accuser and recordings of sexual violence counseling she received in 2018, to support the allegations of wife. Oh denied kissing the woman, but said he held her hand while she helped the actor carry various items. He apologized, but said his apology did not constitute an admission of guilt. In South Korea, it is common for victims of sex crimes to not be publicly identified. The trial was not open to the public. Squid game is still the most watched TV show ever on Netflix.



