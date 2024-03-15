Horn Barbecue leaves its flagship Oakland location citing ongoing vandalism and fire damage





After a massive fire caused extensive damage to Horn Barbecues flagship location at 2534 Mandela Parkway, owner Matt Horn announced he is permanently closing that location and looking for a new space for his restaurant. In a series of long Instagram posts, the entrepreneur told his fans he wanted to be as honest as possible, explaining that ongoing vandalism amid fire repairs made it impossible to reopen the Mandela Parkway location. While the herculean effort of launching in the middle of a pandemic demonstrated our resilience, the aftermath of the fire and subsequent vandalism and theft made it clear that reopening at this location would not be in the best interest of our staff, our customers or the entire country. community we want to serve, Horn said in the message. When Horn Barbecue opened its doors in September 2020, the debut that came after allowing setback after setback felt like the reinvigoration the industry and Bay needed after the confusion and pain of the start of the pandemic. Horn received accolades for the restaurant, including a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant and a Bib Gourmand designation from Michelin, but a series of legal problems followed in the following years, namely unpaid money and allegations of dangerous working conditions in 2022. For now, Horn says they are in talks for a new location in Oakland and that Horn Barbecue staff have been offered work at its other restaurants, Old-fashioned Mattys And Cachouchou. Che Ficos Menlo Park store almost open Coolthe city's very popular Italian restaurant, is heading south for the opening of its new venture, The Che Fico market on Thursday March 21. THE the Chronicle reports that the pantry and grab-and-go shop is near the glittering sister location for How cool is Menlo Parkand lots of homemade pasta and ice cream concocted by the magician of panettone Roy Shvartzapel. Inventive bagels and empanadas are coming to Sacramento The overlap between beer-fermented bagels and Chilean empanadas may seem thin. But at Forgotten bakery both aim to come into their own together, as the Stockton Boulevard business opens its doors on Saturday, March 16. Sacramento Bee reports that owners Robbie Naim and Paul Dollar have bagels and empanadas in their blood, offering a few riffs on both, including spinach and cheese empanadas and large bagel sandwiches. Colombian Fusion Pop-Up Coming to Hayes Valley Wine Bar Peaceful, a new project from chef Daniel Morales Vallejo, takes Peruvian and Colombian cuisine to new heights in San Francisco. Now the The kitchen– And The sea-a qualified cook will head to the wine bar Birba for a pop-up. According to Instagramthe team-up takes place Sunday March 24, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

