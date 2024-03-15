VIVA Theater takes on sexism and ageism in new production featuring powerful monologues from older women – Boulder Daily Camera

The year 1981 was a strange time for a woman.

On the one hand, thanks to the women's liberation movement of the 1960s and 1970s, significant progress was made toward gender equality. More than half of the nation's bachelor's degrees were awarded to women, according to the National Center for Education Statistics; Sandra Day O'Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court; and shoulder pads dominated the catwalk, reflecting a shift where women were occupying high-level positions in the company.

On the other hand, it was still extremely difficult for women to get a credit card, gender pay gaps were widespread (sound familiar?), and reproductive rights remained a controversial issue, as the Access to safe and affordable reproductive health care varied widely across the country (sound familiar too?).

To celebrate Women's History Month in March, VIVA Theaters' latest production transports audiences into this difficult decade, exploring the complex tug-of-war between progress and the enduring challenges women have experienced, while honoring those who paved the way for change today.

VIVA, Boulder's community theater troupe that features older actors, is bringing Talking With to the stage March 22 through April 7 at the Grace Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center. The play, written in 1981 by Jane Martin, explores the lives of 11 different women living in the early '80s through 11 different monologues, ranging from the hilarious to the heartfelt. And, in true VIVA style, Talking With features some seriously badass women, from a former rock 'n' roll band singer to a retired librarian in her 90s.

VIVA Artistic Director Abby Wright prioritizes presenting compelling and thought-provoking plays, which is at the forefront of the theater's mission. In describing audience reactions to VIVA productions, Wright highlighted a misconception she often hears about aging.

People come up to me after shows and say, I can't believe all these people memorized all these lines. To that I answer: of course they can! » said Wright. “It's a stereotype about aging that people can be very forgetful, or that playing with older people won't be good, or that they'll be nerdy or frivolous.

Wright said she chose to direct difficult plays because she knew the actors could perform very well.

I like to choose pieces that have substance, aiming for real quality,” Wright said. “And sometimes they can play deeper because they have more experience in themselves.”

Since its founding in 2005, VIVA has made its mark on the Boulder theater scene as the only community theater company designed for the creative expression and healthy aging of seniors in the performing arts. Company members come from a variety of backgrounds and professions, including scientists, teachers, parents, librarians, artists, and musicians.

Some are returning to the stage after a decades-long hiatus, others have always been active in theater, while still others are venturing into theater for the first time. While many members of VIVA are in their 50s, 60s and 70s, VIVA has several members taking the stage even in their late 80s or 90s.

Actress and former librarian JoAn Segal falls into the latter category, bringing several decades of theater experience to bear in her portrayal of an aging woman in her monologue titled Lamps. Segal delivers a haunting and moving rumination, in which his character is a reclusive hermit near the end of his life, living in a loft furnished only with lamps and living in his memories.

The monologue is particularly poignant coming from Segal who, at 93, knows what it means to grow old.

If I’m honest, I’m not totally happy that I lived this long,” Segal said. “I saw a lot of my friends die and a lot of my loved ones die. But unlike my character, I've managed to keep a lot of friends, and a lot of these friends are like me, they want to continue living and doing things, even as they get older.

Even before the 1980s, Segal was a woman who broke barriers. After earning a bachelor's degree in library service from Rutgers University, Segal earned a master's degree in library science from Columbia University in 1955 and then a doctorate in communications from the University of Colorado in 1978. In 1981, she was executive director of the Bibliographic Research Center in Denver.

Throughout her illustrious career, Segal has always remained active in the world of performing arts. She emphasized that joining VIVA contributes to its mission of maintaining an active involvement in life, regardless of age.

If I’m alive, I’m going to live,” Segal said. “At the moment I'm learning Spanish, I have a lot of friends and I make new ones all the time. And the idea that I can still go on stage at 93 and deliver my lines is absolutely thrilling.

For musician Paula Westerfield, being part of a VIVA production is equally exciting. Talking With marks Westerfield's adult stage debut as an actor.

The first half of Westerfield's life was spent touring America as the guitarist and singer of a hard rock band. While performing in front of crowds isn't unfamiliar territory for Westerfield, she said memorizing lines and performing for the first time in her later life was nothing short of amazing.

I feel honored,” Westerfield said. “I'm working with people who are really good at what they do, and I feel like I can finally flex some muscles that have been dormant inside me for too long.”

Westerfield depicts a woman who, in an act of rebellion against her upbringing, covers herself in tattoos that represent her awakening as an adult. In addition to her monologue, Westerfield will also perform musical interludes lending her bluesy, powerful vocals to classics such as Big Yellow Taxi and Landslide, songs that are said to have shaped the lives of women living in the '80s.

Music is such a powerful tool, and we want to take the audience back to that time, to make them understand what it was like to be a woman back then,” Westerfield says.

On joining VIVA, Westerfield said she is honored to be surrounded by such talented and inspiring women, who like her continue to live life to the fullest, despite society's misconceptions about age.

A lot of kids today think they have to find the one thing they want to do for the rest of their life,” Westerfield said. “But for me, a woman in my sixties, I still haven’t found it. I think finding that one thing is something you spend your whole life doing. Whatever path you're on, I promise you, 10 or 15 years from now, you'll look back and say, “yeah, I was a rock and roll guy.” But now I'm an actress.

Catch Westerfield, Segal and the nine other sensational women performing in Talking With at the Dairy Arts Center from March 22 to April 7. For tickets, show times and more information, visit thedairy.org.