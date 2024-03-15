From attending a comedy show to dancing to Bollywood music, list of events you need to catch up on!





Leave your boring plan behind and get ready to have the most wonderful weekend with some of the most fun events happening this week. Want to attend a circus or a music concert? Everything you need to do this weekend is here. A lot more laughter and a lot more dancing is what we see happening in Bangalore this weekend. Olympia Circus Show, Bangalore | Book my show Olympia Circus If you miss the circus, you have an incredible chance to watch the Olympia circus, where the best international acrobats, gymnasts and sensational acts will perform. Forget the boring weekend and attend incredible shows at the Olympia Circus. When: from Friday March 15, 2024 to Sunday March 31, 2024 Where: Family fair, Bangalore Book here Moving evening with Sonu Nigam in Bangalore | Book my show Sonu Nigam live If you miss the circus, you have an incredible chance to watch the Olympia circus, where the best international acrobats, gymnasts and sensational acts will perform. Forget the boring weekend and attend incredible shows at the Olympia Circus. When: Sunday March 17, 2024 | From 7:30 p.m. Where: Bhartiya Mall, Bangalore Book here Stand-up comedy by Gaurav Kapoor | Book my show Gaurav Kapoor live Fill your weekend with laughter and fun with comedy shows. Very talented and very funny, Gaurav Kappor is here this weekend to make you laugh with his jokes and his lectures in his live show. When: from Saturday March 16, 2024 to Sunday June 30, 2024 Where: Several sites Book here Bollywood Evening in Bangalore | Book my show Glow in the dark If you like to party every weekend, the party was a little different with Exocita Glow in the Dark, with Bollywood music and neon lights. Not only that, but also free makeup, free drinks available for the ladies, free live sticks and much more! When: Saturday March 16, 2024 | 10:00 p.m. Where: EOD – End of Day, Bangalore Book here Free Stand-up Comedy in Bangalore | Book my show Comics at Cubbon Want to watch stand-up but don't want to spend money? Don't worry, we're back. Watch free stand-up comedy with upcoming stand-up comedy artists in Bangalore. Start your lazy weekend morning with laughter and joy that will make your day better. Support some of the upcoming stand-up artists and their talents for free. When: from Sunday March 17, 2024 to Sunday April 28, 2024 Where: Before the High Court of Karnataka, Bangalore Book here



