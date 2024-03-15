Hollywood comes to the kingdom: Marquise Brown signs with the Chiefs





Late Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to land one of the last big-time offensive weapons on the open market. They managed to secure a one-year contract with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

The former Ravens first-round pick has had an up-and-down career since arriving in the NFL via Oklahoma. Despite the risks, the rewards are astronomical, as few players in the league match his abilities as an explosive playmaker. This article will examine the player and its effects on your dynasty leaders and rosters.

As we mentioned above, Brown broke into the league as a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens. The speedster was supposed to help unlock the full potential of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Marquise dealt with some injury issues, but he played a big role in the Ravens offense that helped Lamar Jackson win his first MVP award. In particular, he was an absolute weapon in the red zone.

Reception and rush table Games Reception Rushing Total Yards Year Age TM Pos No. g GS Target Save Yds A/R T.D. 1D % of success LNG R/G J/G Ctch% O/Target HAS Yds T.D. 1D % of success LNG ALREADY J/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RTTD Fmb OF 2019 22 BALL W.R. 15 14 11 71 46 584 12.7 7 24 47.9 83 3.3 41.7 64.8% 8.2 0 46 12.7 584 7 0 8 2020 23 BALL W.R. 15 16 14 100 58 769 13.3 8 35 45.0 70 3.6 48.1 58.0% 7.7 1 1 0 0 0.0 1 1.0 0.1 0.1 59 13.1 770 8 0 9 2021 24 BALL W.R. 5 16 16 146 91 1008 11.1 6 41 45.2 49 5.7 63.0 62.3% 6.9 1 5 0 1 100.0 5 5.0 0.3 0.1 92 11.0 1013 6 3 8 2022 25 ARI W.R. 2 12 ten 107 67 709 10.6 3 33 44.9 47 5.6 59.1 62.6% 6.6 1 1 0 0 0.0 1 1.0 0.1 0.1 68 10.4 710 3 1 6 2023 26 ARI W.R. 2 14 14 101 51 574 11.3 4 32 42.6 41 3.6 41.0 50.5% 5.7 2 23 0 1 50.0 29 11.5 1.6 0.1 53 11.3 597 4 0 6 Career 72 65 525 313 3644 11.6 28 165 45.0 83 4.3 50.6 59.6% 6.9 5 30 0 2 40.0 29 6.0 0.4 0.1 318 11.6 3674 28 4 37 3 years BALL 46 41 317 195 2361 12.1 21 100 45.7 83 4.2 51.3 61.5% 7.4 2 6 0 1 50.0 5 3.0 0.1 0.0 197 12.0 2367 21 3 25 2 years ARI 26 24 208 118 1283 10.9 7 65 43.8 47 4.5 49.3 56.7% 6.2 3 24 0 1 33.3 29 8.0 0.9 0.1 121 10.8 1307 7 1 12 Brown built on his tantalizing rookie campaign and showed continued improvement each season in Baltimore. In his third season, he became the first and only receiver to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season alongside Lamar Jackson. Despite his gradual growth and third-year breakout, the Ravens traded their former first-round pick as well as a 2022 third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2022 first-round pick. I have no doubt that Rashod Bateman can be a WR1 but Marquise Brown brought unique qualities to this offense. They are now losing a lot of vertical spacing and potential big plays. Baltimore's versatility now depends even more on Lamar Jackson.pic.twitter.com/WQToX1i0uv -Aidan Maher (@Aidan_Maher17) July 30, 2022 After Brown was traded to the Cardinals, many in the dynasty community expected a large-scale breakout. After all, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was Brown's college teammate, and the two were an unstoppable duo at Oklahoma, lighting up the scoreboards and racking up accolades. Unfortunately, the perceived explosion never fully materialized for Brown and the leaders of his dynasty. During Brown's two seasons in Arizona, he and Murray suffered multiple injuries. At the same time, they rarely looked healthy on the field. Nonetheless, Brown continued to show his immense potential, especially in his first year with Brown, when he totaled over 700 yards in the ten games he played. Kansas City Heading into 2024, Brown was looking to reestablish his value. He will only be 27 years old at the start of the season, leaving many years of glory left in his career. Instead of agreeing to a lower-level, multi-year deal, Brown chose the path blazed by JuJu Smith-Schuster by signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs. Kansas City has been looking for a credible deep threat since the departure of All-Pro Tyreek Hill. Recently released Marquez Valdez-Scantling had previously held this role with varying degrees of success. In Kansas City, Brown will finally have the chance to put his blazing speed to good use. MVP Patrick Mahomes has the ability and ability to get the ball to Brown down the field in stride and on target. Just look at Brown's game against San Francisco last season to see that he still has the talent to be a weapon with the Chiefs. Here's some Marquise Brown coaching film from this season. #Chefs pic.twitter.com/WwVL8c95mt -Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) March 15, 2024 Brown will have the dual advantage of playing with Mahomes and against light coverage in Kansas City. Unlike his stops in Baltimore and Arizona, Brown won't see WR1 coverage with the Chiefs. Travis Kelce and promising sophomore Rashee Rice will take up the bulk of the coverage, potentially allowing Brown to feast against single coverage. This has the makings of a career season for Brown. Dynasty Outlook This is one of the best storylines for Brown. The Chiefs are the gold standard of offenses in the NFL. The combination of Mahomes and future Hall of Fame coach Andy Reid dominates the league. Reid is one of the most creative minds to ever grace the NFL sidelines. I fully trust him to make the best use of his new weapon. Do not mistake yourself ; I don't think landing in Kansas City will turn Brown into a WR1 for fantasy purposes. However, he is now a great flexible option that could produce WR2 numbers for your teams. Where he will provide the best return will be in the best ball leagues. Here he should be a great player, as I fully expect Hollywood to put together monster plays when Mahomes hits him on deep balls. As Brown heads to Kansas City, one final avenue to consider is the possibility of trading him now. Some of your fellow managers may be drooling at the thought of Brown filling the role that made Tyreek an absolute star. If you have an owner like this in your league, take the opportunity to buy and possibly trade Brown. His value is almost certainly at a two-year high in his new home. Final Thoughts I own several shares of Brown myself. This free agent deal is a best-case scenario. The Chiefs have the right personnel and situation to properly utilize Brown's elite traits. He will also have the chance to play with some truly excellent teammates who will take the media coverage away from him for the first time in his career. The fact that this is only a one-year deal could be seen as a negative for some in the dynasty community. However, it could also be an absolute blessing in disguise. Hollywood will now do its best to reach a long-term deal through 2025. This is, without a doubt, the best offensive situation he has found himself in since his days at Oklahoma. Look for Brown to contend for his second career 1,000-yard campaign and reestablish himself as one of the most dangerous speed options in the NFL. Thank you for reading this article! Make sure to join the #Nerdherd, so you don't miss any of the amazing things we have to offer at @Dynastynerds.com. Use my promo code DynastyHolliday for 15% off. You'll get ratings, additional podcasts, and access to our beginner's movie room. For just a few dollars more, you can access our revolutionary DynastyGM tool. That's it for so little; Why miss all the fun? Plus, you definitely need to check out our new mock draft tool. Find it in your Apple and Android app stores. Follow me @ReflipeWThenuz for more dynasty content and other thoughts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dynastynerds.com/hollywood-comes-to-the-kingdom-marquise-brown-signs-with-the-chiefs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos