New Ferris wheel offers stunning views of Chicago's Brookfield Zoo

Visitors to Chicago's Brookfield Zoo can take a ride on a huge new Ferris wheel installed for the zoo's 90th anniversary celebration.

Brian Hill/[email protected]

One of the first things you may notice when arriving at the south side of Chicago's Brookfield Zoo is the size of a new Ferris wheel.

But it's the view from the summit, 110 feet above the ground, that is a sight to behold. On a nice day, you can make out the skyscrapers of Chicago. Look west and you'll get a perspective of the ever-changing zoo landscape. At night, the wheel and spokes are illuminated by 350,000 electric red, purple and green LED lights.

The 125-ton Ferris wheel at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo shines at night and at events.

Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The zoo unveiled the Ferris wheel Friday for its 90th anniversary.

It really allows you to take a step back, to imagine what the zoo can become as we begin to look at rolling out our ten-year plan for the next century and how that will sort of play out across the entire zoo campus, said Dr. Michael Adkesson, zoo president. and CEO.

Looking ahead to its centennial in 2034, the zoo is expected to unveil a master plan in June for future improvements, tourist attractions and extensive animal habitats.

The Ferris wheel overlooks Tropical Forests, the outdoor primate complex under construction at the heart of the zoo. As part of a $66 million project, the zoo is developing a gorilla conservation center with a public learning space.

“We thought it was really fun for the kids to be able to take a look at the whole construction because it's coming into full swing this summer,” Adkesson said.

With two dozen gondolas, the Ferris wheel can take up to 144 people on a leisurely ride. Tickets are $8 and $6 for zoo members. It is open until December 31.