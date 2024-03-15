'Squid Game' Actor O Yeong-Su Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct: Reports





O Yeong-Su, the Korean actor best known for his role in “Squid Game,” was found guilty of sexual misconduct following an incident in 2017. The 79-year-old actor was first charged in 2022 after a woman accused him of touching her inappropriately. O was found guilty on Friday and sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, according to Reuters And AFP. An official at the Seongnam branch of South Korea's Suwon District Court told media that O was also ordered to undergo 40 hours of sexual violence treatment. The Golden Globe-winning actor has denied the accusations. O told reporters as he left court that he planned to appeal the decision, Reuters reported. According to AFP, the Suwon District Court said the incident occurred while O was in a rural area of ​​South Korea for a theater performance, on a pedestrian path in front of the victim's residence. South Korean cable channel JTBC said in 2022 that O denied any wrongdoing, saying he only held the woman's hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake. According to JTBC, O said he apologized to the woman, not because he admitted to the accusations against him, but because the woman allegedly told him she “wouldn't raise an issue” at about the incident if he did. O became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe in 2022 after being named best supporting actor for his role in “Squid Game,” a brutal Netflix drama about a group of desperate adults battling each other in deadly children's games for a chance to escape from serious situations. debt. “Squid Game” actorO Yeong-Su charged with indecent assault O was also nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Oh Il-nam, a mysterious elderly contestant who joined the games after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Reuters reports that the controversy surrounding these accusations led to him being excluded from an upcoming South Korean film. Contributor: Juwon Park, The Associated Press

