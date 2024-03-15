Entertainment
Medill Alumnus Nolan Robinson Talks Wiz Broadway Revival
When Nolan Robinson (Communication '21) thinks back to his childhood, he remembers watching “The Wiz” — the all-noir retelling of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” that debuted on Broadway in 1975 and became a film with Diana Ross and Michael. Jackson three years later.
“‘The Wiz’ itself was a part of my life from the time I could form memories,” Robinson said.
After starring in the high school musical — and a variety of stage and film projects at NU — Robinson, 24, is co-producing the Broadway revival of “The Wiz.” The production is scheduled to begin performances at the Marquis Theater later this month, following a highly acclaimed run at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theater.
The Daily sat down with Robinson to talk about his love for the performing arts, his time at Northwestern and his thoughts on what performing means to Black Americans.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
The Daily: When did you know that theater and performing arts were your calling?
Robinson: Up until freshman year of high school, I knew it was something I was good at doing and I enjoyed doing a lot of things. I was in a (sketch comedy) show at Evanston Township High School called “YAMO.” Christina Ernst, who was the artistic director of the Evanston Dance Ensemble, asked me what I wanted to do and I said, “Well, I kind of want to be on Broadway.” She said, “Yes, you can do it. We just need your training. It was at that moment, with what she said about my own performance, that I realized, “I think I can actually take advantage of this talent and these skills that I have.” » I wanted to perform on Broadway, but at that point those aspirations were no longer aspirations but tangible goals because I knew it was possible.
The Daily: How has your experience as a student and as an artist at NU prepared you for a career in the arts?
Robinson: One thing I liked about the theater program is that they not only train us, but they also give us an education. They teach us how to become functioning human beings in the real world – not just actors or performers. As actors, we of course learn to speak and communicate. But the program teaches us to be human beings curious about the world.
The Daily: On a technical level, how was the co-production different from your past work?
Robinson: It reminded me that Broadway is a business like any other business. So I realize that I'm an actor, but there's a whole other side to this industry that a lot of actors don't know about. It's really weird to think about an industry that I entered as an artist and realize that I'm now also a businessman in that industry. They are two very distinct things. They may be the same thing, but at their core, knowing that this is a business and what business decisions need to be made is not something that actors, who are trying to memorize their lines and think through given circumstances of a character, need. to think about it often.
The Daily: 'The Wizard of Oz is such a timeless story that has gone through many iterations. “Wicked” just celebrated its 20th anniversary and the film is coming out this year. How does working on “The Wiz” seem to come full circle, and how is it different, as an all-black adaptation of the original story?
Robinson: This show set me on the path to the performance I am currently on. I have “The Wiz” to thank for a huge part of my life, and many black artists can say that, because it was something that improved black culture and experience and made Broadway black. It was a show that a lot of people thought was going to fail, and it almost did, but it won seven Tony Awards. And 50 years later, now that it's coming back, it's a landmark moment. To think that I was in the show, got to sing the music, and now I'm involved in the Broadway revival, it's come full circle. It's just a beautiful moment, a moment that I am completely grateful for, a moment that I never imagined would happen in my life, but a moment that I am very proud to be a part of.
E-mail: [email protected]
