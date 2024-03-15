Gambian woman joins Indian Bollywood industry





Despite numerous setbacks, Kaddy Trawally persevered and eventually created a wave of success that inspired many people to raise her status. Born and raised in Gambia in a village called Albreda, Kaddy left Gambia for India in 2014 to study Computer Excel and Tally 9. She completed her secondary education at Muslim Secondary School where she got the opportunity through to a friend and started his journey. in the film industry in 2015. She started as a background artist where she learned about events and operations, met influential actors and actresses of the Bollywood film industry and learned from their acting skills. I have dabbled in all sectors of the industry – from background (extra) work, photoshoots, TV series, films, web series and TV commercials among others, both domestically and internationally , she said, adding that she seizes every opportunity that comes her way. . She has stated that her goal is to achieve a breakthrough that will change everything for her – (an opportunity where I will have a real character in a major film.) She emphasized that through such an opportunity, she would show the world her true talent. Married to an Indian man with children, the star actress almost called it quits in 2023 due to her family's needs and the thought that the big opportunity would never come. Staying true to her passion, she was cast in the TV serial Anupama earlier this year and her character made Kaddy's name recognized by many. I never knew I was okay until I started getting calls from friends and family. My posts on Instagram also went viral and I continued to receive words of appreciation and support from the Indian community, she also said while calling on Gambians to also support her. I want all Gambians to join my Indian supporters in supporting me. Please visit my page on Instagram to follow me, she told Gambians. My dream is to one day come to The Gambia with a full Indian production team and work hand in hand with the people who are working tirelessly to develop the Gambian film industry, because we still have a lot of work to do. We are lagging behind, she concluded.

