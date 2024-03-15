Live-Action Teen Titans Movie Is In The Works At DC Studios





It's departure time for the Teen Titans. The DC heroes, who started out as the teenage sidekicks of their more famous and iconic counterparts, are receiving their own live-action feature film from DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The comic book film division of Warner Bros. Discovery tapped Ana Nogueira to write the screenplay for the project. Hiring further integrates actress and playwright-turned-scribe into the DC family as she already writes Supergirl: Woman of tomorrow for the label. The Teen Titans were first introduced in the mid-1960s and featured Robin, Kid Flash and Aqualad as well as Wonder Girl. Other teenagers like Speedy, Green Arrow's sidekick, joined the adventures later. The comics were rather young and not considered major sellers until the 1980s revival by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. With the addition of Beast Boy and new creations Cyborg, Raven and Starfire joining Robin and Wonder Girl, The new Teen Titans became a huge success and DC's #1 selling comic. The series matured characters, defined personalities and relationships, introduced real archenemies, with many themes and ideas that still resonate in comic books and other forms of storytelling in modern times. The book has been reworked several times in various configurations of characters, new and old. DC Comics currently publishes Titansfeaturing the classic 1980s combo but with characters who are no longer teenagers. The Teen Titans became an unexpectedly successful media franchise thanks to The Teen Titans are leaving!, a comedic and often meta take on DC. The animated series ran for eight seasons on Cartoon Network, airing nearly 400 episodes. The series also spawned a feature film, The Teen Titans are leaving! To the moviereleased theatrically in July 2018. The characters have also appeared in video games, among other media. Nogueira was known for her acting, which included a stint on CW The Vampire Diaries and credits on shows such as The Michael J. Fox Show And the recent Starz series Upper town. However, she also built a thriving writing career, and her play Which way to the stage debuted on Broadway in 2022. In November 2023, it was revealed that she was writing DC's Supergirl, a standalone feature film centering on Superman's Kryptonian cousin. The project is now looking for a director. She is replaced by CAA for writing, Innovative for acting. She is also repped by Howard Green Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

