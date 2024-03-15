Trying to imitate Hollywood movie soundtracks is holding back video game music, says Final Fantasy composer





Developers happy to imitate the style of Hollywood blockbusters in their video game soundtracks are holding back video game music from progressing, said one of the best to ever do it – Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu – .

Uematsu, who I probably don't need to tell you, wrote some of the most iconic plays of all time, like One-Winged Angel from Final Fantasy VII, Liberi Fatali from Final Fantasy VIII, and To Zanarkand from Final Fantasy X, told the Japanese media. NewsChoice (Translated by Automaton) that the industry had become “satisfied with movie soundtrack-style music in games”, which risked reaching a point where “game music can no longer thrive”. The veteran composer reflected on how hardware limitations inspired creativity early in his career, with the rudimentary memory limitations of the NES and SNES – the latter limited to using eight sounds simultaneously – and even the loading time of CD-ROMs on the first PlayStation to influence its approach to composing songs with compressed samples that would not result in longer loading times, for example during a random battle. In comparison, the expanded capabilities of the PlayStation 2 and beyond sparked an era “where we could do pretty much anything”, leading Uematsu to experiment with different genres, from rock to jazz – as can be heard in FFX's heavy metal, Otherworld.

It is this freedom and willingness to experiment that has led to the stagnation of music, Uematsu suggested, emphasizing that “people need to have more freedom when they create.” » and try to produce something new. “Game music will become more interesting if composers ask themselves: 'What can only I do?' and use their own knowledge and experiences to be truly creative. Unsurprisingly, the composer also doesn't think that using AI to spout a bunch of soulless bullshit (as is the case with AI) is the answer, because creating music that connects with musicians requires “digging deep within oneself to find unique aspects.” to you and then express them.” He would know, after all, because he is Nobuo-friggin'-Uematsu.

Image credit: Square Enix As an example of what great original man-made music can achieve, Uematsu cited the era of 8-bit games where “music played the role of oxygen,” delivering emotional weight and capturing immersion and atmosphere of worlds like this. of the first Final Fantasy, when visuals and voice acting were severely limited, if not impossible, by the hardware. Having composed the music for every Final Fantasy game since its debut in 1987 – for which his now-iconic music was first rejected by series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi – through to Final Fantasy continuing to contribute to the themes of the rest of the series since , Uematsu recently suggested that he did not have the “strength” to create a full video game again, but was instead focusing his efforts on other projects. His last full-length video game soundtrack was for Sakaguchi's RPG Fantasian, a mobile exclusive (for now), although he recently wrote the No Promises to Keep theme song for this year's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

