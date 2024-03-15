Gen Z YouTuber TommyInnit Takes the Boulder Stage, Kilted Rockers at Nissi and More Good Times – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Parts Check out some emerging neo-soul, hip-hop and electro funk artists when Nu Bass Theory, Plus Ultra with Kid Astronaut and Von Disco share the stage, starting at 8 p.m. Friday, at Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl. St., Suite V3A, Boulder; $15; Rootsmusicproject.org. Scene The king of the world meets a tragic end in the romantic musical version of Titanic, produced by CU's College of Music at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder; $17 to $50; cupresents.org. Scene A young woman learns more than she wants to know about her grandmother in the comedy Nanas Naughty Knickers, playing at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays, through March 24, at the Longmont Theater, 513 Main St., Longmont; $32.50; longmonttheatre.org. Playwrights The Local Theater Company brings its annual weekend of new plays to life with staged readings of the works of three writers, including Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Beth Henley's The Unbuttoning. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $10 to $30; thedairy.org. WEEKEND Cocktails Discover America's first spirit, it's not whiskey, it's rum, and mix cocktails along the way during the one-hour Farow Cocktail Class at 3:30 p.m. Saturdays at Farow Restaurant, 7916 Niwot Road, Suite 100, Niwot; $70 (reservations required); farowrestaurant.com. A dancing parties Peruvian DJ Alfredo Morales brings the irresistible beats to a Latin Night dance party at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Dickens Opera House, 302 Main St., Longmont; $10; downtown Longmont.com. Saint Patrick Angus Mohr, a kilted hard rocker from Denver, celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a Celtic concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Nissis nightclub, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette; $15 to $35; nissis.com. FUTURE Influencer Few learned the online entertainment game at such a young age as TommyInnit, the British YouTuber with 50 million subscribers. The 19-year-old brings his live act to Boulder with a show Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St.; $47; axs.com. FREE Orchestra The CU Chamber Orchestra presents a program of music by Joseph Haydn, Igor Stravinsky and JS Bach at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Imig Music Building, 1020 18th St., Boulder; free (or pay what you can); cupresents.org. CHILDREN Performance Members of T2 Dance Company used the visual works of Boulder County elementary school students as inspiration for the Color Wheel Project, a dance piece that children and adults can enjoy together. They perform the play Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $15 to $25; thedairy.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2024/03/15/inside-track-gen-z-youtuber-tommyinnit-live-in-boulder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos