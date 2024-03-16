Alec Baldwin calls for dismissal of grand jury indictment in fatal shooting of cinematographer





SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) Defense attorneys for Alec Baldwin asked a New Mexico judge Thursday to dismiss the grand jury indictment against the actor in the fatal shooting of a film director. photography on the set of the western Rust. The January indictment charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021, at a movie ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His lawyers in a new court accused prosecutors of unfairly stacking the deck against Baldwin in a grand jury proceeding that distracted from exculpatory evidence and witnesses. They say that prevented the jury from affirming its obligation to hear the testimony of director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting while standing near Hutchins, as well as that of the assistant director and coordinator of the security Dave Halls and props designer Sarah Zachry. The grand jury did not receive favorable or exculpatory testimony and documents that the state was required to present, the court motion signed by defense attorney Luke Nikas says. The grand jury was also not informed that it had the right to conduct an examination and the obligation to request this information. Prosecutor Kari Morrissey declined to comment and said a response would be filed with the court. Baldwin's motion also claims the grand jury received inaccurate and one-sided testimony about the gun involved in the fatal shooting. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Rust Armorer was found guilty by a jury last week in the shooting and is being held without bail pending a sentencing hearing in April. Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding Souza. Baldwin maintained that he removed the hammer from the gun, but not the trigger. Prosecutors charged Gutierrez-Reed in a two-week trial with unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of Rust where it was expressly prohibited. They also said she failed to follow basic gun safety protocols. Last year, Halls pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and served a six-month sentence of unsupervised probation. Baldwin is scheduled to go to trial in July. Source: job

