Broadway Actor's Allegations of Racial Discrimination Thrown Back in the Face of Producers' First Amendment Rights





A New York federal court ruled that casting decisions in Broadway musicals specifically replacing one actor with another actor of a different race were protected by the First Amendment against employment discrimination claims, in a ruling which could have implications across the entire entertainment industry. InMoore v. Hadestown Broadway LLCThe plaintiff, a black woman, filed a racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit under federal and New York law against her former employer, the producer of the Tony Award-winning musical.Hadestown. The court dismissed plaintiffs' claims of racial discrimination, finding that the employment decisions at issue involved Hadestown Broadway LLC (Hadestown) First Amendment Rights. As described in the plaintiffs' complaint,Hadestownfaced backlash for conveying a perceived white savior narrative in its production featuring a white actor (playing Orpheus in an adaptation of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice) saving the (all-black) chorus from the underworld of Hades; The plaintiff was a member of the choir.Hadestownreportedly sought to diversify its chorus roles to avoid conveying this unintended white savior narrative. This diversification would have included firing the plaintiff and replacing her with a white actor, the adverse employment action on which the plaintiff based her disparate impact discrimination claim. The court found thatHadestownThe affirmative constitutional defense, particularly that its casting decisions are protected by the First Amendment, had merit, particularly because the casting in this case actually affected the story Hadestown was telling on stage and the decisions on the story to tell. . . clearly fall within the protection of the First Amendment. SO,HadestownCasting decisions, even if they were employment decisions, were nonetheless inherently expressive because they were tied to the story. [Hadestown] intends to say, specificallynotthe story of a white man saving a group of black individuals. Although this exploitation has limited applicability to most industries, it has potentially important implications for producers of theater, film, television, and other productions that require casting choices and some form of narrative expression. Even if they play the same role, casting actors from different backgrounds can have a significant impact on the ideas, emotions, and even narrative conveyed in a story, as shown in notable works such as the musicalHamilton. Although race-based employment decisions have come under increased scrutiny since the Supreme Court's decision last year striking down affirmative action in higher education, the ruling is an important reminder of the nuances involved in hiring, which can itself be a form of artistic expression.

