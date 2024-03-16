Did the Hollywood strikes really cost $6 billion? More like $1.4 billion





Received ideas are not entirely unanimous on the financial consequences of the strikes which paralyzed the entertainment industry in 2023. Earlier this week, the UCLA Anderson Forecastwhich has regularly published a report on the economic outlook for the country and the state of California since 1952, offered a projection, based on preliminary data, that strikes would generate a loss as low as $1.4 billion. “The impact on the Los Angeles and California economies has been quite small overall, although it has been individually significant and difficult for some,” read a statement accompanying the findings. These figures constitute a dramatic aberration from the figures often cited. 3 billion dollars– A $6 billion range, attributed to the Milken Institute, cited since the conclusion of last year's two walkouts. The more modest estimates, derived from Jerry Nickelsburg, the UCLA economist who wrote the forecast, would be a more accurate reflection considering the restructuring of the film and television industry in recent years, which resulted in more consolidation, decreasing content production, and downward trends predating the strikes. In a presentation of the report this week (see video above), Nickelsburg notes how the Writers' strike 2007-08 has led studios and production companies to stockpile content in anticipation. In other words, content that would have been produced or broadcast during the strike still took place, but in a different time frame. In contrast, downward trend data in 2023, including industry employment and filming days, show that there was much less inventory this time around due to the fact that the industry has already reduced its production after the post-pandemic peak. Comparing Hollywood's performance in 2023 to 2022, a year that saw a surge in content after the lull of the pandemic years, therefore leads to inflated numbers. Meanwhile, using the pre-COVID years as a baseline is also not accurate, given how much the industry has changed with the rise of streaming and AI. With these external factors in mind, Nickelsburg believes we can find a more accurate economic assessment by comparing what happened in 2023 with what might have happened if pre-strike trends had continued uninterrupted . While we wait to see how the industry performs this year and next, Nickelsburg believes its results most accurately reflect the direct impact of the strikes on Hollywood. “A year from now we'll give you an update, but it's too early to really tell,” he said during UCLA Anderson's presentation. “But what is clear is that the economic impact is much less than what has been cited in the newspapers.” The report emphasizes that these results are all speculative. In reality, Nickelsburg notes, it is simply too early to know with any certainty the toll of the Hollywood strikes. If the industry sees an increase in employment and income over the next two years, he admits he will have underestimated the impact. However, if downward trends continue as before the strikes, the impact of the strikes will likely be minimal. Nickelsburg also had a conservative approach during the 2007-08 writers' strike, predicting a loss of $380 million for the industry, compared to more than $1 billion more commonly cited at the time. Reports published after the strike, the total impact exceeded $2 billion.

