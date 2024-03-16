Paul Hollywoods Pies & Puds: treat yourself to pastry perfection

I watch The Great British Bake Off the same way some people watch The Bachelor: religiously. If you're like me, then you know the beloved (and feared) judge, Paul Hollywood. Although he's primarily known as the king of bread, Hollywood has written dozens of recipe books about more than just yeast creations. Although published in 2014, Pies & Puds by Paul Hollywood is a timeless cookbook that includes hundreds of mouth-watering dishes and desserts wrapped in pastry dough.

In honor of the upcoming Pi Day, the day a year when bakers and mathematicians find something in common, the Hollywood cookbook seemed like a natural choice to review. My mother had already given glowing recommendations for two other Hollywood cookbooks, so I opened Pies & Puds with high expectations.

It did not disappoint. The cookbook is well organized and very aesthetically pleasing, with enticing photos accompanying almost every recipe, which is a huge appeal in my opinion. Another positive was the diverse selection of recipes: Puds & Pies includes savory and sweet options of traditional pies and puddings, as well as tarts, hand pies, empanadas, pastries and much more.

Potential readers should note that this recipe book was written by a Brit and therefore all measurements adhere to the metric system. I have a kitchen scale, so this wasn't an obstacle for me. However, in a pinch, you can easily check the internet for conversions from grams to cups.

However, Pies & Puds might just be the excuse you need to buy a kitchen scale: they're affordable (usually under $15), increase precision and ensure consistency, ensuring your baked goods turn out perfect Everytime.

Admittedly, I felt culture shock just reading some of the recipe names and ingredients. Pies & Puds includes niche dishes I've never heard of before, like Bedfordshire clanger, Wensleydale pie and Cumberland rum nicky. Presumably these and other dishes are common in the north of England, where Hollywood grew up. Although their names are intimidating, Hollywood presents their recipes with short ingredient lists and simple instructions. In the foreword he expresses his affection for the simple pastry, on which generations of English workers, farmers and fishermen have thrived.

The ingredients themselves were another curiosity. Hollywood recipes frequently incorporate rum, beer, rabbit, buffalo, dark white fish, and dates, all ingredients I've never cooked with before. Although it was intimidating, I welcomed the opportunity to expand my baking comfort zone.

In order to comprehensively review the price of cookbooks without spending all my weekly income on butter and flour, I chose a savory recipe and a sweet recipe to test. The first was the French apple tart, made from sweet shortcrust pastry and loaded with frangipane and apple slivers. For those who don't know frangipane, it's an almond paste that becomes firm and soft when cooked. It was subtly sweet and the nutty taste complemented the bright flavor of the apple layer well. The crust, of course, was simply golden and buttery. Hollywood's secret ingredients, lemon juice and lard, give the dough a tenderness that butter alone can't achieve. The pie came together pretty quickly, about an hour, from start to finish and didn't require any complicated baking techniques or equipment. This would be the perfect dish for any spring celebration.

The second recipe I chose was for spinach, feta and pine nuts. These triangular-shaped pastries were similar to empanadas, although the filling was coated with soft bread dough, rather than traditional shortcrust pastry. The result was a moist and warm hand pie, divided into individual portions. While the crust was delicious, the interior stuffing was the real triumph: a combination of warm spinach, crispy garlic, roasted pine nuts, and salty feta cheese. Hollywood's recipe skillfully blends different savory flavors and textures to create a complex flavor profile from rather simple ingredients. This recipe took a little longer because you had to wait for the dough to rise for about two hours, from start to finish, but the result was worth it. These pastry packs travel well and are delicious hot or cold, making them ideal for picnics or dinner parties.

Next on my radar is the Cheese, Potato and Onion Tart. After this, maybe I'll find the courage to tackle the noise of Bedfordshire. With hundreds of intriguing options, Paul Hollywood's Pies & Puds are perfect not only for Pi Day, but any other day of the year. I highly recommend you try this cookbook.