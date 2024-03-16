Entertainment
'Dead By Daylight' actor demands reparations, accuses developer Behavior Interactive of misleading him into 'expressing a stereotype'
A Dead by daylight The voice actor, who poses as a woman and goes by the name Zoey Alexandria, has accused developer Behavior Interactive of misleading her into “expressing a stereotype” and is now demanding reparations.
As pointed out YouTuber Melonie Mac, in a post on social media, the voice actor wrote: “I voiced the character of 'The Unknown' in Dead by Daylight. When it came time to dub, it was a great experience. I was told when I was voicing the character that there was no model and that the creature was meant to be amorphous. They didn't have a model before I recorded my lines.
He continued: “So I guess the design team took my medical history and my ability to use multiple voices as an opportunity to create character models that encapsulate my medical history as trans and capitalize on the satisfaction of the transphobic community.”
READ: Game development consultant Richie de Wit vows to destroy careers of game company employees if they speak out against DEI policies
Then he said: “I was led to express a stereotype. Since yesterday, I have been virally harassed because I am trans, by thousands of people since yesterday.
“Many people in the trans community are angry about this and rightly so,” he continued. “I believe reparations to the team that deliberately deceived me is the only logical next course of action. I am so upset, so angry that people are comparing trans people to these clearly TRANSPHOBIC character skins. If I had any idea of the consequences that might arise after simply voicing a character, I never would have done it. »
He then apologized: “Let me personally apologize to anyone who has experienced transphobia because of this release. Please know that you are loved. Know that you are valid. As for me, I'm not doing well. It ruined my reputation and put me physically at risk of being attacked in public if anyone recognized my face or voice. There were no diversity consultants on this project. The company knew that creating a stereotypical 'man in a dress' character and having it played by a TRANS actress would bring a lot of money and people into the game.”
“I’m not stupid, I know how marketing works,” he said. “This appears to be a huge scheme and I and the trans community have been the victims.”
READ: LGBTQ+ activists accuse Helldivers 2 developers of silencing them after trying to push propaganda in the game
The character in question is The Unknown and is one of the playable killers in the game. If you're unfamiliar with Dead by Daylight, it allows players to take on the role of one killer or four survivors. As survivors, your goal is to outwit and survive the killer during each session on different maps. The killer's goal is to kill all survivors before they can escape.
The game features a plethora of different killers and survivors, including Chucky, the Xenomorph, the Demogorgon, Ghost Face, Freddy Kreuger, Leatherface, Michael Myers, Nicolas Cage, Ellen Ripley, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, Nancy Wheeler, Laurie Strode, and more.
As for The Unknown, he is an original character.
The official website of the game describes the character: “There are many theories as to his origin. Some believe it to be a malevolent entity summoned long ago by an ancient cult. Others believe it is an alien that escaped from Area 51. Some say it thrives in the dark, stealing the voices of its prey and luring people to their doom. Is it an evil entity? An extraterrestrial ? A failed government experiment? A serial killer allergic to advertising? The real answer is Unknown…”
READ: Former World Of Warcraft team lead Mark Kern explains how ESG is influencing video game developers and how it will kill them
As Staggiez shows, the character has a number of different cosmetic options that allow players to customize the killer.
After claiming to have been deceived and demanding reparations, the voice actor deleted the account, but has since started a new X account and has a very different story.
He posted: “There was a misunderstanding recently. Anyone who thinks skins are disappearing is not aware. Behavior is reportedly aware of mass transphobic remarks and memes being made, and the gaming community is not a reflection of game developers.
“I was not kept informed of what the final look of the character would be, I was given an ambiguous description of the role, and although I did my best to find out more, continually asking for more 'information, this was not possible. That's why I was upset. The skins themselves were never the problem. The lack of communication was,” he said.
He then called on his supporters to stop boycotting Behavior Interactive: “Please STOP boycotting Behavior. They are NOT transphobic, it's wrong to take bits of information and draw your own conclusions. Behavior is a good company and has been nothing but kind and supportive throughout this difficult process of massive harassment for my involvement in the character. »
What do you think of this voice actor's comments?
NEXT: Sweet Baby Inc. Employee Chris Kindred Doubles Down on Call to Cancel Steam Curator List, Calls Members Nazis
