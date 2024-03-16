Entertainment
Hollywood memorabilia, including many Golden Girls memorabilia, on display at fundraiser for Orchard of Hope – Canon City Daily Record
Richard Carrington's exclusive collection of authentic Hollywood memorabilia will be available to the public at a fundraiser for the Orchard of Hope Foundation from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 23 at the Quality Inn & Suites.
Carrington collaborated with Orchard of Hope to raise funds for the organization that helps cancer champions in Fremont County.
TerriBeth Rohr, team captain at St. Thomas More Hospital, previously hosted annual bake sales at the hospital, where she works, to benefit the Orchard of Hope. She has been teaming up with STMH since she began participating in the annual Orchard of Hope Walk in 2009, and took on the role of team captain around 2012.
Orchard of Hope is special to Rohr, who works in the insurance department at STMH, because his biological mother died of cancer.
“It’s one of those things you never know when you’ll need it, so donate now,” she said. “It’s always been a big part of my heart.”
Orchard of Hope financially helps cancer champions meet their needs during treatment, including gas, medications, tires and more.
“It fills that niche of just coming alongside and helping,” Rohr said. “It’s a foundation based in Fremont County and the money stays here.”
Carrington first presented his collection locally during a special exhibition at the Fremont Center for the Arts in March 2023. Since then, he has acquired additional pieces that he is excited to share with the public.
“Everything will be on display and people can just walk through it like a museum,” he said.
Over the past year, Carrington has acquired a Peach Pit After Dark placemat from Beverly Hills 90210 and other “Golden Girls” costumes.
He already owned outfits worn to awards shows by Betty White and Rue McClanahan, and some they wore on the show, but he's the proud new owner of a special outfit worn by Estell Getty, who played “Sophia Petrillo.” He got this piece directly from his assistant, Richard Weaver, which gives it even more meaning.
Carrington also acquired a Bob Mackie dress worn by Linda Gray, who played “Sue Ellen Ewing” on “Dallas,” at a red carpet event and during an episode of the series; the burgundy dress worn by Alicia Silverstone and Lisa Adaline Donovan in the 1995 teen comedy, “Clueless”; a sparkly purple dress worn repeatedly by “Baby Spice” of the Spice Girls; and a leopard-print Nolan Miller outfit that was part of Joan Collins' personal wardrobe.
Last year, Carrington also purchased a pair of earrings worn by Betty White when she appeared on “Mama's Family” and a makeup compact used by Fran Drescher of “The Nanny.”
“The stuff from this show is really hard to get because she kept everything,” Carrington said. “Getting something from ‘The Nanny’ is damn hard.”
Carrington already owned one of the original living room sets from “Golden Girls,” but over the past year he also acquired the couch from the set of “Mama's Family.”
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Carrington said of the upcoming show. “I hope that many people will come and be interested not only in the collection but also in the Orchard of Hope. »
The show will take place at 3075 US50. Admission is $20, which includes refreshments, access to the collection and a rare opportunity to sit on some of the TVs' furniture to take photos.
There will also be a cash bar and “Tickets to Win It” baskets. Tickets will cost $1 each or six for $5. These baskets include items from Bed, Bath & Beyond, Jewetts and more.
Pieces sold in the silent auction include:
- A vintage style filigree vanity replica used in Britney Spears' “Lucky” video. It was also featured on the popular 1980s TV show, “Dynasty.” The value is $150.
- A replica of Sophia Petrillo's vintage style wicker beaded rattan handbag from “Golden Girs”. The value is $250. The “Golden Girls” will also have greeting cards and replicas of “Blanche’s” iconic jewelry for sale.
- A replica of Joan Collins jewelry. The value is $150.
Other replica items will be for sale and Rohr will have a table set up with information about Orchard of Hope.
For more information, visit the Carrington Collection at Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.canoncitydailyrecord.com/2024/03/15/hollywood-memorabilia-including-many-items-from-the-golden-girls-on-display-during-fundraiser-to-benefit-orchard-of-hope/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood memorabilia, including many Golden Girls memorabilia, on display at fundraiser for Orchard of Hope – Canon City Daily Record
- Meet the beekeeper who calmed a tennis star at Indian Wells
- This “flattering” Lauren Ralph Lauren dress is on sale at Macy's
- Judge delays Trump's Hush-Money trial in Manhattan until mid-April
- 'Dead By Daylight' actor demands reparations, accuses developer Behavior Interactive of misleading him into 'expressing a stereotype'
- SDSU Student Symposium presents research with an international footprint International affairs
- Tamil Nadu: MP Stalin's DMK insulted J Jayalalithaa, says PM Narendra Modi | Latest news India
- Paul Hollywoods Pies & Puds: treat yourself to pastry perfection
- Former Arkansas State football player charged with murder of pregnant girlfriend
- Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready with Arsema Thomas for the NAACP Image Awards
- Stronger efforts needed to tackle anti-Muslim prejudice amid rising hatred, says OSCE
- Drug therapy is associated with lower overall mortality risk