Hollywood memorabilia, including many Golden Girls memorabilia, on display at fundraiser for Orchard of Hope – Canon City Daily Record

Richard Carrington's exclusive collection of authentic Hollywood memorabilia will be available to the public at a fundraiser for the Orchard of Hope Foundation from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 23 at the Quality Inn & Suites.

Carrington collaborated with Orchard of Hope to raise funds for the organization that helps cancer champions in Fremont County.

TerriBeth Rohr, team captain at St. Thomas More Hospital, previously hosted annual bake sales at the hospital, where she works, to benefit the Orchard of Hope. She has been teaming up with STMH since she began participating in the annual Orchard of Hope Walk in 2009, and took on the role of team captain around 2012.

Orchard of Hope is special to Rohr, who works in the insurance department at STMH, because his biological mother died of cancer.

“It’s one of those things you never know when you’ll need it, so donate now,” she said. “It’s always been a big part of my heart.”

Orchard of Hope financially helps cancer champions meet their needs during treatment, including gas, medications, tires and more.

“It fills that niche of just coming alongside and helping,” Rohr said. “It’s a foundation based in Fremont County and the money stays here.”

Carrington first presented his collection locally during a special exhibition at the Fremont Center for the Arts in March 2023. Since then, he has acquired additional pieces that he is excited to share with the public.

“Everything will be on display and people can just walk through it like a museum,” he said.

Over the past year, Carrington has acquired a Peach Pit After Dark placemat from Beverly Hills 90210 and other “Golden Girls” costumes.

He already owned outfits worn to awards shows by Betty White and Rue McClanahan, and some they wore on the show, but he's the proud new owner of a special outfit worn by Estell Getty, who played “Sophia Petrillo.” He got this piece directly from his assistant, Richard Weaver, which gives it even more meaning.

Carrington also acquired a Bob Mackie dress worn by Linda Gray, who played “Sue Ellen Ewing” on “Dallas,” at a red carpet event and during an episode of the series; the burgundy dress worn by Alicia Silverstone and Lisa Adaline Donovan in the 1995 teen comedy, “Clueless”; a sparkly purple dress worn repeatedly by “Baby Spice” of the Spice Girls; and a leopard-print Nolan Miller outfit that was part of Joan Collins' personal wardrobe.

Last year, Carrington also purchased a pair of earrings worn by Betty White when she appeared on “Mama's Family” and a makeup compact used by Fran Drescher of “The Nanny.”

“The stuff from this show is really hard to get because she kept everything,” Carrington said. “Getting something from ‘The Nanny’ is damn hard.”

Carrington already owned one of the original living room sets from “Golden Girls,” but over the past year he also acquired the couch from the set of “Mama's Family.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Carrington said of the upcoming show. “I hope that many people will come and be interested not only in the collection but also in the Orchard of Hope. »

The show will take place at 3075 US50. Admission is $20, which includes refreshments, access to the collection and a rare opportunity to sit on some of the TVs' furniture to take photos.

There will also be a cash bar and “Tickets to Win It” baskets. Tickets will cost $1 each or six for $5. These baskets include items from Bed, Bath & Beyond, Jewetts and more.

Pieces sold in the silent auction include:

A vintage style filigree vanity replica used in Britney Spears' “Lucky” video. It was also featured on the popular 1980s TV show, “Dynasty.” The value is $150.

A replica of Sophia Petrillo's vintage style wicker beaded rattan handbag from “Golden Girs”. The value is $250. The “Golden Girls” will also have greeting cards and replicas of “Blanche’s” iconic jewelry for sale.

A replica of Joan Collins jewelry. The value is $150.

Other replica items will be for sale and Rohr will have a table set up with information about Orchard of Hope.

For more information, visit the Carrington Collection at Facebook.