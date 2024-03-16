Mei Li Haskell may have been alive when she was beheaded: autopsy





Murdered Hollywood mom Meil ​​Li Haskell was likely bludgeoned, shot and suffocated before being hacked with power tools, according to gruesome new details from her autopsy – which could not rule out she was still alive when She was decapitated. The 37-year-old wife of Sam Haskell IV, the Hollywood executive's son accused of murdering her and her still-missing parents, was decapitated with a 'single sharp blow' to the base of the neck, report says autopsy obtained by La Poste. An unspecified “sharp tool” appeared to have been used to remove his head and arms, as the bone at the amputation sites was “remarkably smooth,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner's report noted. The headless and armless body of Mei Li Haskell was found in a dumpster in Tarzana, California, in November. KTLA Mei Li Haskell, 37, was likely shot, bludgeoned and possibly suffocated before being decapitated and dismembered. samhaskelljr / Instagram Sam Haskell IV faces murder charges for allegedly killing and butchering his wife and in-laws. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Even more worrying, the mother of three may have been alive when she was cut up. “There was no definitive indication that the mutilation occurred ante mortem, however, the possibility that the removal of the head and neck was initiated prior to death cannot be entirely excluded,” the coroner wrote . Although the victim's toxicology reports indicate no signs of drugs in her system, coroners cannot rule out that she was poisoned by an unknown substance. Mei Li Haskell (left) was found dismembered and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li, are still missing. Los Angeles Police Department. Mei Li's death was ruled a homicide with the probable cause of death being blunt force trauma to the head/neck, possible gunshot wounds to the head or sharp force injury. She also may have been suffocated, the autopsy noted. “Given the circumstances of the case, which include the deliberate concealment of the body through dismemberment and disposal, the cause of death is homicidal violence,” the autopsy report states. Mei Li's husband, Sam Haskell IV, 35, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing and dismembering his wife and her parents, Goashan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, including the bodies were not found. . Haskell was arrested on November 8, after a homeless man found his wife's headless torso wrapped in plastic in a dumpster near her home in Tarzana, California. Haskell's father, William Morris Agency executive vice president Samuel Haskell III, has represented a string of celebrities, including George Clooney, Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg and even King Charles' brother, Prince Edward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/15/us-news/mei-li-haskell-may-have-been-alive-when-decapitated-autopsy/

