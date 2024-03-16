Hollywood Brown fits perfectly with the Chiefs





The Chiefs' signing of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a great fit for their offense, as he brings a skill set that was previously lacking.

Late Thursday evening, news of the former first-round pick broke.Marquise “Hollywood” Brown signs one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown adds much-needed receiver help to the Chiefs offense. After Kansas City was massively inconsistent at the position throughout 2023, Brown gives Patrick Mahomes a reliable weapon for the upcoming season. He'll also only be 27 this summer, meaning this could be a possible long-term solution if the Chiefs like the way he fits into their offense and want to re-sign him. Brown averaged 729 receiving yards per season during his five-year career. That would have been the second-most by a Chiefs wide receiver last year. His fit within the offense makes a lot of sense, especially with Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. Brown can stretch the field, which neither Kelce nor Rice do at this point. He has real speed, something the Chiefs have always valued to scare defenses vertically. Every year of his career, more than 20% of his target share has come from 20+ yards down the field. This element of Kansas City's offense was clearly missing heading into the 2023 season. Brown should add a deep threat and help create more explosive plays. Brown is versatile enough to play on the outside and in the slot. Head coach Andy Reid generally likes to move his receivers around, and Brown has a 70/30 outside-inside snap split for his career. This allows the Chiefs to mix and match personnel groups to get the best play in all situations. Brown's success on the outside is something underrated. He's not a big receiver (5'9″, 180 lbs) and usually these prototypes have to play primarily in the slot to protect them from media coverage. However, since Brown has proven he can play the line of scrimmage, the Chiefs can place him where he fits best. Finally, Brown has proven himself against man coverage. Similar to the deep threat issue, the Chiefs also struggled to find anyone other than Kelce to beat in man coverage last season. While Brown isn't a typical man-beater of a route tech, his speed and quickness allow him to create separation. He averaged 1.96 yards per man route in 2023 and 1.98 in 2022. That should only improve with less attention paid to him in the Chiefs offense. He should have more space to operate and run. From a team-building standpoint, the Chiefs' signing of Brown still gives them the flexibility to continue to expand the receiver room in the short and long term. Kansas City can focus on the 2024 NFL Draft and draft a wide receiver early, preferably in the first round, since Brown only signed a one-year deal. This will allow the rookie receiver to grow in his first year without the pressure to produce immediately. However, if they are ready to play from the start, the trio of Rice, Brown and the rookie could be deadly for the rest of the NFL. Overall, the Chiefs have done exceptionally well with this signing. This is a one-year deal for a player dealing with injuries and consistency issues. However, he has never played in a pass-happy offense at the Chiefs level. Brown has the opportunity to play with the best quarterback in the world, and the Chiefs stabilize their wide receiver room with an above-average starter. Related: Chiefs Free Agent Tracker: News, Reports and Contract Details

