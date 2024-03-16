West Hollywood minimum wage increase impacts businesses





WEST HOLLYWOOD, California. Over the past few years, the business operations of West Hollywood restaurant Le Petit Four have changed significantly. The staff has been cut in half. They used to have a barista and a hostess, but now servers are expected to take care of everything. It's just one of many steps the restaurant is taking to cut costs amid a rising minimum wage in the city. General manager Luc Mena previously focused on the business management of the restaurant, but now no role is beneath him. He even sets the tables and seats the customers. “You have to fill all the gaps in the industry and fill all the positions,” Mena said. West Hollywood has the highest minimum wage in the country at $19.08 per hour. As a result, restaurants across the city are struggling to keep their doors open. Businesses banded together and more than 50 restaurants signed a letter to the city calling for a moratorium on wage increases. Mena added that the minimum wage increase hit business owners at a particularly difficult time. “Especially doing it right after a global pandemic and in the middle of soaring inflation,” Mena said. All this comes as the minimum wage for fast food workers in California will increase to $20 an hour starting in April. Economist and professor at Claremont Graduate University Ryan Patel highlighted the importance of this amount for employees. “When you think about every dollar for every hour you put in for the rest of the year, that’s a lot of money.” He added that he understands the problems this can cause for small businesses. According to Patel, this leaves owners with two options: raise prices or downsize. “It puts pressure on business owners because margins are already very thin,” he said. Mena feels this pain. Le Petit Four has already had to raise its menu prices due to the new wage increase, but it said the price hike isn't really the amount needed to turn a profit. “Steak should go for $30 to $50, and we just can’t do that,” he said. Mena said he hopes the city rescinds the new mandate, otherwise he fears more restaurants will close.

