Smallville's Supergirl actor hopes to join the DCU, James Gunn reacts





Laura Vandervoort is hoping to get the call to join the DCU, and it looks like there's a good chance it will happen.



Given its role as Small citythe incarnation of Supergirl, Laura Vandervoort has some experience in the superhero genre. While the DCU has found its own version of Supergirl with Milly Alcock, Vandervoort is keeping the door open to take on another DC character in this world. According to Screen Rant, Vandervoort shared on her Instagram Stories her response to a fan asking if she would be open to a role in James Gunn's DCU. She answered, “YASSSSSSSSSSGunn later shared his response to the post on his own account, which simply read: “Gotta love Laura!“

Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow is one of the few films set in the DCU that has been officially announced. The first film in the franchise will be Superman, which is currently in production with director James Gunn. David Corenswet stars as the new Superman with the film also starring Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. There have been rumors that Alcock's Supergirl would appear in the film, but this has not been confirmed. Related Tom Welling Addresses Potential Return as Superman in Smallville Movie Nearly 13 years after the end of Smallville, Tom Welling is considering the possibility of becoming Superman again.



Milly Alcock is the next Supergirl “Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought to Peter [Safran] for this role, over a year ago, when I had only read the comics,” explained James Gunn about the casting of the new Supergirl after the announcement of Alcock's casting. “I was watching Dragon House and I thought she might have the edge, grace, and authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes.” Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow does not yet have a release date. This will follow the release of the DCU animated series, Creature Commandosat the end of 2024, at the same time as the theatrical premiere Superman on July 11, 2025.

