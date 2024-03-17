Chicago at the Pantages will dazzle the public

The current production of the classic Chicago musical at the Pantages is packed with breathtaking dance numbers, a classical score and solid performances. With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the second longest-running show ever on Broadway, behind The Phantom of the Opera. Chicago passed the Cats on November 23, 2014, in its 7,486th performance. The West End revival became the longest-running American musical in West End history. The current 1996 Chicago revival is the longest-running show currently on Broadway. Chicago has been staged in numerous productions around the world and has toured extensively throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The 2002 film adaptation of the musical won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Set in Chicago in the 1920s, the musical tells the story of two vaudevillian murderers who are both locked up in Cook County Jail. Velma (Kailin Brown) is serving time for the murder of her husband and sister, after finding them in bed together, and Roxie (Katie Frieden) is in prison for killing her lover. Both actresses give wonderful performances and Brown's dance numbers steal the show.

Mama Morton (Illeanna Kirven), for a fee, helps the two aspiring starlets connect with dapper lawyer Billy Flynn (Connor Sullivan) who acts as the media to ensure positive coverage of crimes and innocence verdicts. J. Terrell as Mary Sunshine provides a standing ovation-worthy rendition of A Little Bit of Good.

The band takes up most of the stage at the Pantages, leaving the stage design and sets very tiny. Everyone is dressed in scantily clad black, which gives a strong presence during the big dancing and singing numbers. Our audience gave a standing ovation during All That Jazz, When Youre Good to Mama, Mister Cellophane, Razzle Dazzle and the grand finale.

It's worth going to Hollywood to witness the electrifying dance numbers and catchy songs from a very strong cast. Playing until March 24, tickets on https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com.